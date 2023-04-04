S’pore YouTuber Jianhao Tan’s Wife Surprises Him With S$954K Dream Car, Leaves Him Speechless

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jianhao Tan Gets Dream Car As Surprise Gift From Wife, Says He’s Proud Of Her

Here in Singapore, where vehicles can cost a bomb, owning one’s dream ride can seem like an impossible achievement. Well, Singapore YouTuber Jianhao Tan is one lucky guy because he just got his dream car as a present from his wife Debbie Soon.

Taking to Instagram to show off his shiny new ‘toy’, Jianhao gushed about how “proud” he is of Debbie, an influencer and businesswoman.

He also admitted that he’s “stressing about where to park it”.

Jianhao too ‘stunned to speak’ after receiving dream car

On Sunday (2 Apr), Jianhao shared that his wife had surprised him by buying him his “dream car”.

The shiny, rugged Mercedes appears to be a G-Class, specifically, the Mercedes-AMG G 63.

According to a price list on the Mercedes-Benz Singapore website, this model costs S$954,888.

In his caption, Jianhao recalled being too “stunned to speak” when he realised what was happening.

The 29-year-old also experienced “an overwhelming mix of emotions”, namely excitement and being proud of Debbie.

Additionally, he felt that she shouldn’t be splurging so much money on him and was “stressing about where to park it”.

But at the end of the day, we guess he’s just grateful for “the craziest gift [he’s] ever gotten”.

“Don’t know what I did to deserve this,” he wrote.

Jianhao Tan’s wife says it was her dream to surprise him

We get to see exactly what went down thanks to Debbie’s own Instagram post, which included a video of Jianhao reacting to the surprise.

First, she collected the vehicle from the dealership HypeCars (which, by the way, happens to be owned by her husband).

She then had it nicely set up in a car park, complete with balloons and fairy lights.

Next was to find a way to get Jianhao to come to the location without raising any suspicions.

She did this by telling him that there was something wrong with his old car — and it apparently worked.

Upon seeing the surprise, Jianhao was stunned speechless — a reaction we’re sure many of us would’ve had too.

Eventually, the fact that his dream ride was his seemed to finally sink in, and Jianhao posed proudly with his new baby.

“It was always a dream of mine to surprise [Jianhao] with his dream car,” Debbie said. “[W]hy hustle if not for the ones you love!”

Besides being a YouTuber and influencer like her husband, the 26-year-old is also the founder of her own jewellery brand, The Starry Co.

A lovely gesture for a loved one

While it’s nice to buy gifts for yourself, it feels even better to get them for the ones you love.

We hope Jianhao enjoys his new ride and wish him all the best when it’s his turn to select a present for Debbie.

After all, it’d be pretty hard to top this one.

