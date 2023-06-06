Jianhao Tan’s Wife Surprises Him With Private Cristiano Ronaldo Fan Meet For 30th Birthday

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Debbie Soon Surprises Jianhao Tan With Ronaldo Meet-Up For Birthday

Debbie Soon, content creator and wife of YouTuber Jianhao Tan, pulled out all the stops for his birthday this year.

For his 30th birthday, Debbie arranged a meet-and-greet between her husband and the famed football player Cristiano Ronaldo.

The footballer was in Singapore last weekend in support of Peter Lim’s scholarships for youths in Singapore.

Debbie took this opportunity to surprise Jianhao, who is turning 30 on 14 June, with a private fan meet with Ronaldo — complete with photographs and a jersey signing.

Jianhao took to Instagram to share his joy, and Debbie also posted a short video of how it went down.

Jianhao calls surprise Ronaldo fan meet the ‘craziest birthday gift’

In his post on 4 June, Jianhao wrote that his wife woke him up that morning and brought him to meet the footballer.

“I’m starstruck,” said the YouTuber.

He also tagged Kim Lim, a socialite and the daughter of Peter Lim, thanking her for arranging the meet-up.

“This is the craziest birthday gift,” he gushed.

Accompanying the post was a series of pictures showing him and Debbie posing with Ronaldo.

There was also a clip of the football player signing Jianhao’s Ronaldo jersey and a photo of the YouTuber holding it up.

Debbie worked with Kim Lim to make this surprise a reality

Debbie also posted a short video of the whole process of putting the surprise together.

The video showed a half-awake Jianhao fresh out of bed, having no idea what was about to happen.

She then showed different clips of him walking in a hotel lobby while clutching onto a jersey and anticipating the star’s grand arrival.

When Ronaldo finally made his appearance, he signed Jianhao’s jersey and took pictures with the couple.

In the captions, Debbie wrote, “My man is 30 soon and what a way to celebrate. Crazy once in a lifetime moment… Meeting the one and only @Cristiano!”

Like Jianhao, she also conveyed her gratitude to Kim Lim for arranging the meet-up.

Jianhao Tan receives special present for 30th birthday

Debbie is no stranger to showering her husband of four years with lavish gifts.

Previously, Debbie made headlines after she spontaneously dropped a whopping S$954,000 on a Mercedes G-Class as gift for Jianhao.

Indeed, the YouTuber is lucky to have such a generous wife who spoils him time and time again.

