Joshua Ang Says He Almost Lost His Life, Suffers Leg Injuries

Warning: Some readers may find the photos in this article graphic. Discretion is advised.

–

Judging from the number of fatal motorbike accidents that happen regularly, Singapore’s roads can be rather dangerous.

That goes even for well-known people like Joshua Aug, who unfortunately wasn’t spared the trauma of a serious motorbike accident.

According to the youthful-looking former actor, he almost lost his life in a crash along East Coast Road.

Source

He said a car had slammed into him, causing him to be flung 6 to 7m.

Leg ‘completely disfigured’

Ang, who sells insurance now, first mentioned the accident in a Facebook post on 24 Mar, remarking that he was “still alive”.

Source

However, his leg was quite badly damaged, it seems, as he described it as “completely disfigured”.

That’s due to the many stitches that were needed.

Source

Fortunately, he didn’t suffer any fractures, he said — though he had to use a wheelchair.

Source

Motorbike might be ‘a total loss’

Besides his body, Ang’s beloved motorbike also suffered considerable injuries.

On 1 Apr, he posted that he’d collected it from the workshop and received bad news – the bike is likely to be “a total loss”.

Source

This is due to a huge dent on its frame.

Source

Thus, he asked the Internet whether his bike could be salvaged or not.

Car slammed into him on straight road

On Saturday (9 Apr), Ang got around to sharing the full story of his accident.

Source

That day, he was riding on his motorbike down a straight road when a car slammed into his “ride (sic) side”.

This caused him to be flung 6 to 7m.

All he could remember was seeing bright lights, and hitting his head against the road a few times, he said.

Also, his life flashed before his eyes.

Driver allegedly didn’t help

Thankfully, Ang managed to get up from the road and get himself to the pedestrian walkway to the side.

However, he claimed that the driver of the car didn’t get down to render assistance to him.

In fact, he didn’t even offer any apology or ask whether he was okay, Ang alleged.

Many others helped him

There were quite a few others who did help, though, and Ang thanked them.

For example, the crew of an ESSO petrol station on East Coast Road witnessed the accident and came to his aid.

An ESSO station on East Coast Road, photo for illustration purposes only

Source

He also mentioned 2 passing medical personnel who did the important job of bandaging his leg.

Additionally, 2 foreign workers provided comfort by sheltering him with umbrellas and offered him water.

Ang also expressed gratitude to the ambulance crew and the healthcare workers at Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Unable to walk properly

In an update on his injuries, Ang said the impact had torn his meniscus “pretty badly”.

Source

Thus, his leg is still banged up and he can’t walk properly even up till now.

Source

He’ll need extensive treatment, including physiotherapy this week.

The 33-year-old will also undergo surgery in 2 to 4 weeks, he said.

After thanking his doctor, he also thanked his current partner for taking of him, and said he probably won’t be riding a motorbike for now.

He knew 24-year-old deceased Foodpanda rider

In his most recent Facebook post on Monday (11 Apr) night, Ang said he was deeply saddened by the death of a 24-year-old Foodpanda rider who met with an accident on Gambas Avenue.

Source

On top of commiserating with a fellow motorbike rider, he also revealed that he had made his acquaintance with the deceased recently.

He wished they’d been able to spend more time together before his life was taken.

Ang also advised all road users to be extra careful.

That’s because riders like his friend are just trying to earn money for their family, and shouldn’t lose their lives because of it.

All road users should be cautious & vigilant

While Ang was fortunate to have escaped with his life, many others sadly weren’t that lucky.

If anything, these incidents should convince all road users that they should be cautious and vigilant at all times.

We wish the former actor a speedy recovery, and hope to see much fewer of such accidents in future.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted Joshua Ang on Facebook.