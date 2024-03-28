JUMBO Academy launched to nurture S’pore F&B talents, will offer internships, scholarships & upskilling courses

Newly launched JUMBO Academy will nurture Singapore F&B talents

Popular Singaporean restaurant chain JUMBO Group of Restaurants has launched its latest venture, JUMBO Academy, a new local training institute specialising in the food and beverage (F&B) sector.

This move will address the talent shortage in Singapore’s F&B workforce by attracting and supporting those looking to join the industry.

At JUMBO Academy’s launch, the restaurant chain also signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

Under this partnership, some 1,000 ITE students will benefit from JUMBO Academy’s offerings.

JUMBO Academy to provide internships, scholarships & more

On Wednesday (27 March), JUMBO Group held the official launch ceremony of JUMBO Academy at the Chui Huay Lim Club, with Guest-of-Honour, Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State (MOS) for the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, in attendance.

Through the new academy, JUMBO Group hopes to provide continued support for the cultivation of talents in the local F&B industry, as well as the Asian culinary and hospitality sector.

It will do so by providing the following opportunities:

Upskilling courses

Reskilling courses

Internships

Scholarships

According to its official website, JUMBO Academy is accredited by Workforce Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore.

It will kick off its course offerings with the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Food Safety courses that are mandatory for individuals who work in the F&B sector.

The academy also offers a five-day work experience programme that is open to members of the public, as well as a corporate team-bonding workshop.

Courses open to students and mid-career professions

These opportunities are open to students and mid-career professionals in not only the culinary sector but the hospitality and service lines as well, setting JUMBO Academy apart from other pure culinary schools.

For instance, under JUMBO Academy’s Management Associates (MA) Programme, trainees will start work at an entry-level position and be able to progress into Assistant Supervisor within 18 months.

After that, those who perform well can transition to a Fast-Track Programme, where they will learn leadership skills in preparation for higher managerial positions.

Under the JUMBO scholarship, the company will fully-sponsor their diploma or degree during this MA Programme, with a minimum bond period of two years.

Group CEO of JUMBO Group of Restaurants Mr Ang Kiam Meng expressed the company’s dedication to nurturing talent in culinary and hospitality excellence through its industry expertise.

“We believe food connects people and we are committed to shaping the future of this experience,” he said.

“Through JUMBO Academy… we will honour tradition while driving innovation to elevate Singapore’s status as a food paradise.”

New training institute to benefit culinary & hospitality students

At the launch ceremony, Mr Ang and the CEO of ITE, Ms Low Khah Gek, also signed the MOU in the presence of the MOS.

This builds upon the restaurant chain’s long-standing partnership with ITE to provide practical learning experiences to students in the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Operations courses.

With the new MOU, about 1,000 ITE students will receive access to opportunities such as internships, internship awards, workshops, and learning journeys over the next three years.

Speaking on the new partnership, Ms Low said: “We are pleased to ink our partnership with JUMBO as part of our commitment to nurturing culinary talents.”

“The internship opportunities, internship awards, learning journeys, and chef demonstration workshops offered by JUMBO, together with joint efforts such as food hackathons, will enrich our students’ learning experiences and enhance their motivation and passion as they embark on their culinary careers,” she added.

Collaboration will ‘promote more industry-led education & skills training’: Minister of State

In her keynote speech, Ms Low Yen Ling congratulated JUMBO Group on the new milestone.

She also commended it for planting a flag and being committed to the development of human capital in the local F&B sector, which she says is “going through a lot of challenges”.

“Today marks a very significant milestone for JUMBO and the food services industry. The launch of JUMBO Academy will nurture talents for this important sector, with Singapore’s reputation as a food paradise, and nurture skills and greater interest in the sector.”

She also highlighted that JUMBO Academy will provide on-the-job training, broader exposure, and chef mentoring opportunities.

MOS also expressed delight in the JUMBO Academy and ITE tie-up, which she says will “strengthen our local F&B training ecosystem, and promote more industry-led education and skills training to advance this very important sector”.

