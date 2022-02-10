Jurong Family Allegedly Harassed By Man Since 2019

Healthy neighbourly relations require clear communication and respect for one another. Although many may know this, not all neighbours are as cooperative.

One such example is a resident in Jurong West who has been harassing a family for over 2 years.

Image courtesy of Ms Idah

Ms Idah, a mother of 2, has been on the receiving end of harsh and sexually inappropriate remarks during her time at her Jurong West home.

In a video shared with MS News, her male neighbour can be heard saying “suck my cock” both in English and Malay to Ms Idah.

He continues repeating the phrase as she hurriedly enters her HDB unit.

Although she has brought the issue up to the authorities over the years, Ms Idah claims that they have not arrived at a resolution. Therefore, she is urging the authorities once again to take action after her most recent encounter.

Front gate defaced with coffee, cigarette ash & faeces

Speaking with MS News, Ms Idah shared that she has been a resident of Block 967A Jurong West Street 93 for several years.

Before moving into the unit, she had learned of a resident who had a reputation for harassing his neighbours. The last tenants of the unit were also victims of his.

Ms Idah first bore witness to her neighbour’s behaviour in Dec 2019 when he started to harass her and her children. Though he allegedly harassed other neighbours on the same floor too, Ms Idah claimed that she received the brunt of his intimidations.

She described some of his stunts which involved throwing cigarette butts and coffee onto her unit’s exterior.

Image courtesy of Ms Idah

Once, the man even threw what Ms Idah believed were faeces onto her home’s front gate.

Image courtesy of Ms Idah

On another occasion, he allegedly glued the keyhole of her gate’s padlock in an attempt to inconvenience her.

Image courtesy of Ms Idah

Showing no regard for communal living, Ms Idah mentioned that he would often throw his rubbish haphazardly instead of into the rubbish chute.

Neighbour makes lewd remarks to mother of Jurong family

Recently, in an attempt to procure evidence against the neighbour, she recorded herself returning home while the neighbour was lingering along the floor’s corridor.

As Ms Idah was unlocking her front gate and door, the man started making noises under his breath.

Seemingly unprovoked, he began making “tsk” sounds before shouting at her to “suck my cock”. He then continued repeating the phrase, both in Malay and English, before Ms Idah finally entered her home.

Begs authorities to take action after years of harassment

Feeling helpless, Ms Idah told MS News that all her previous contact with the police and Town Councils had been in vain.

She compared her everyday life to being imprisoned, as she has no freedom to even open her front door.

As a single mother, she isn’t even able to let her kids enjoy the neighbourhood’s amenities as the neighbour allegedly harasses her family even elsewhere around the estate.

Unable to bear the torment much longer, she begs the authorities to intervene and finally provide some restitution.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force and West Coast Town Council for a statement on the matter and will update the article accordingly.

Hope family finds patience in difficult times

Everyone should feel safe in the confines of their home and never have to feel threatened as they return.

Hopefully, the evidence and accounts provided by Ms Idah can spur the authorities into action again.

For the time being, we hope that the family finds the patience to persevere until they find a way out of their terribly unpleasant circumstances.

