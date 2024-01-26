Jurong Fruit Sellers Get Into Fight Over Finger-Pointing Incident, Police Investigating

Fruit Sellers Get Into Fight In Jurong On 23 Jan, Upset Over Alleged Finger-Pointing Incident

Unhappy about a finger-pointing incident, two fruit stall employees got into a fight near an HDB block in Jurong.

Videos of the scuffle show one of the men pushing the other to the ground before landing punches on him.

Police officers eventually arrived at the scene to deal with the matter.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Fruit sellers get into fight at Jurong HDB

On Thursday (25 Jan) night, a netizen posted footage of the brawl on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

In the first clip, a man in blue chases after another man in white at the foot of an HDB block.

As the man in blue closes the distance, he starts raining punches on the other man’s head while the latter curls up to try and protect himself.

However, it doesn’t take long before the man in white falls to the ground.

The man in blue then continues raining heavy punches down on him.

In the second video, the victim tries crawling back to his feet but continues to face aggression from his assailant.

As the former finally gets up, the man in blue gestures in a hostile manner before punching the victim’s head, knocking him to the ground again.

Jurong fruit seller suffers bruises & lacerations following fight

According to 8world News, the accident occurred near Block 956 Jurong West Street 91 on Tuesday (23 Jan) night.

The two men involved in the brawl are reportedly employees from two nearby fruit stalls, SG Durian Boy (the man in blue) and Top Durian Station (the man in white).

Speaking to the Chinese news site, Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), a colleague of the victim, said that both men often quarrelled over trivial matters.

He said that the pair got into a dispute over an undisclosed matter on the morning of the incident.

In the process, the man in blue grew unhappy over the other party’s finger-pointing.

Later that evening, both men’s employers met to discuss the matter.

However, the exchange didn’t go down well and the police were even alerted to the scene.

Nonetheless, both parties agreed not to continue arguing about the matter.

The truce didn’t last long as the man in blue later invited the man in white to the back alley to clarify matters, which kicked off the brawl.

Mr Chen said that the man in white suffered multiple bruises on his face, lacerations on his limbs, as well as a headache.

Doctors recommended that he recuperate for half a month in light of his injuries.

Turns out, this isn’t the first time that an employee of Top Durian Station was involved in a brawl.

Last May, an employee from the stall’s Yishun outlet got into a fight with another fruit seller.

Boss of durian stall cites employees jumping ship as potential reason behind tensions

8world News also managed to catch up with the boss of SG Durian Boy, who did not want to reveal much as police investigations are ongoing.

When asked about the tension between both fruit stalls, he shared that one of the reasons could be staff leaving Top Durian Station to join his stall.

As for the brawl, he felt that both men were at fault.

