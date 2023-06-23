Jurong Point Durian Buffet Is Back For Another Year, Serves Unlimited Mao Shan Wang Or D24

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jurong Point Durian Buffet Lets Customers Eat Unlimited Mao Shan Wang Or D24 For 60 Minutes

From the smell in the air at fruit stores in the neighbourhood, most Singaporeans will know that durian season is here.

While many have already been feasting on the King of Fruits, here’s another way to get your fill: Jurong Point’s Durian Fiesta.

Their all-you-can-eat buffet is back for a second year due to popular demand.

Customers will be able to eat an unlimited supply of either Mao Shan Wang or D24 for 60 minutes.

Jurong Point’s Durian Fiesta 2.0 to be from 26 June to 6 Aug

Jurong Point’s Durian Fiesta 2.0 will be held from 26 June to 6 Aug, according to a media release from the mall sent to MS News.

It will be located at the same place as the inaugural edition — the Level 1 space in front of City Hot Pot.

From 6-10pm, durian lovers will be able to purchase Pahang D24 durians and Pahang Premium Mao Shan Wang to enjoy at home or as gifts for friends and loved ones.

Jurong Point durian buffet has 2 options

But those who just can’t get enough of durians would be most interested in the durian buffet.

Held every Tuesday and Thursday from 8-10pm, customers will have two options: Pahang D24 Durian Buffet ($38 per person) or Pahang Premium Mao Shan Wang Durian Buffet (S$138++ per person).

Better yet, members of the L Privileges loyalty programme will get 10% off the price of the buffet, meaning they pay S$34.20 and S$124.20 for the D24 and Mao Shan Wang buffets respectively.

Regardless of which buffet you choose, you’ll have 60 minutes to eat all you can stomach.

Promotions for durian buyers

If you don’t think you can finish so much at once, there are attractive promotions for those who purchase durians to bring home.

Customers who spend S$120 and more on Pahang D24 durians will get a free 200g box of chilled D24, worth S$12.

Pahang Premium Mao Shan Wang buyers will get a free 200g box of chilled Mao Shan Wang with every spending of S$200.

L Privileges members will also get 10% of their total bills.

Eat your fill at Jurong Point durian buffet

Here’s some details if you’re going down:

Jurong Point Durian Fiesta 2.0

Address: 1 Jurong West Central 2, Singapore 648886

Date: 26 June to 6 August

Tel: 69508134

Opening hours:6-10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Boon Lay

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Brand Cellar and Google Maps.