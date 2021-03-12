Big Boy Franks Lets You Have Cheesy Burgers & Hotdogs At A Jurong HDB Void Deck

When thinking of void decks, we see them as ideal spots to lepak with friends, or playgrounds for kids. But this eatery has taken it one step further, offering cheesy beef and chicken burgers right at the void deck of an HDB flat in Jurong.

On top of signature burgers, the Muslim-owned eatery also has chilli hotdogs, prata hotdogs, and saucy meat stews.

Halal Western food at Taman Jurong HDB void deck

Located at the void deck of a HDB flat in Taman Jurong, Big Boy Franks opened shop in Nov 2020.

Going at a price of $7, its chicken and beef burgers are infused with rich cheddar cheese and their signature sauce.

Those who can’t get enough of the juicy and tender patties can get a double load instead.

The store’s other signature menu item is its hotdogs, which come in regular bread rolls or with an interesting twist — prata wraps.

Now you can add a whole new spin to having a quick prata bite with your buddies at a neighbourhood eatery.

Variety of side dishes like truffle hummus

Other than the mouthwatering main dishes, Big Boy Franks also offers classic side dishes like mashed potato, as well as a creamy hummus.

For truffle fanatics out there, their truffle hummus with toasted bread will delight your tastebuds.

If you’re the type to eat everything with chilli, the eatery has a special, extra chilli beef or chicken stew which go great with the hotdogs or creamy mashed potato.

Void deck eatery a new lepak spot for Westies

If you are in the West craving for some classic Western food, you can head down to this void deck eatery and give their food a try.

Here’s how to get there:



Big Boy Franks

Address: 165A Yung Kuang Rd, #01-42, Singapore 611165

Opening hours: 3pm – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Lakeside Station

Jio your friends for a lepak session at the void deck, while digging into some great food.

