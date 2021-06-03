Kallang CC Has 100 Free Meals For Taxi & PHV Drivers Daily

With fewer people travelling between places during Phase 2 Heightened Alert, cabbies and private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers have seen a corresponding dip in customers.

To help them save on their meal expenses, several community organisations have come together to organise a thoughtful initiative.

Source

On weekdays from now till 11 Jun, taxi and PHV drivers can collect free packets of lunch at Kallang CC between 10.15am-11.15am.

Source

The meals are apparently purchased from nearby food centres, benefitting the stall owners there too.

Kallang CC has free-food initiative for taxi & PHV driers

Before Covid-19 struck, the taxi stand near Boon Keng MRT would constantly see long lines of passengers waiting for cabs.

Source

However, with more people staying home, the roles have been reversed with more taxis waiting for customers instead.

To help drivers during these trying times, volunteers from 3 community organisations have kickstarted an initiative distributing free food to them.

Source

The volunteers hope that the programme would take some stress off the drivers’ minds by ensuring that their meals are planned and provided for.

Since its inception on 28 May, the programme has been well-received with an average of 100 meals being distributed within the short 1-hour window.

Source

Seeing the volunteers in action, a passer-by was apparently inspired to join the cause.

Source

Another taxi driver even offered to donate money to help volunteers fund the meals.

Halal & vegetarian options available too

Drivers aren’t the only people benefitting from the initiatives. Turns out, the meals are apparently purchased from nearby hawker centres such as Berseh Food Centre, which has seen a sharp drop in customers.

Sourcing the meals from there thus helps the hawkers out too.

Source

A large variety of food items are available, ranging from chicken rice to fried rice and even snacks like epok-epok and butterfly buns.

Source

Halal and vegetarian options are also available, ensuring that all drivers can benefit from the initiative.

Source

Available for collection on weekdays till 11 Jun

The initiative is happening on weekdays till 11 Jun between 10.15am-11.15am each day.

About 100 packets of food are available every day, so drivers thinking of heading down should do so early before they run out.

Drivers can collect the meals from the Kallang CC foyer near Boon Keng MRT. Here are the deets on how to get there:

Kallang CC

Address: 45 Boon Keng Rd, Singapore 339771

Dates: Weekdays till 11 Jun

Timing: 10.15am-11.15am

Heartening to see Singaporeans coming together to help drivers

It’s heartwarming to see volunteers coming together to help out segments of our society that have been severely impacted by the pandemic.

While most of us are working from home, drivers continue to ply our roads, albeit with fewer customers.

We hope the free meals will help relieve their financial burdens so they can save more for other essential expenses.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The People’s Association on Facebook.