Kallang Hawker Centre Has S$0.50 Kopi, Indulge In Old-School Treats At This Quaint Location

Kallang Hawker Centre Is A Hidden Gem With Cheap Coffee & Yummy Malay Food

While some F&B establishments like to try pushing the envelope when it comes to their dishes, nothing quite compares to the allure of classic old-school treats.

Fuelled by nostalgia, these simple meals can comfort even the weariest of souls after a long day at work.

This hawker centre in Kallang has stalls that offer just that. At first glance, it looks like a blast from the past, seemingly untouched since the early 90s.

Although its appearance is nothing to shout about, you and your kakis would definitely enjoy the S$0.50 kopi-O and other wallet-friendly meals here.

Kallang hawker centre supposedly has the cheapest coffee in Singapore

Recently, Facebook page Bestfoody dedicated a post to Jalan Benaan Kapal Food Centre. The humble establishment, which is located in the Kallang area near Stadium MRT, is said to be one of the oldest and smallest hawker centres in Singapore.

The post has since garnered hundreds of shares, with many customers testifying to the great eats on sale.

One of the stalls, a nameless kopi stand in the corner of the hawker centre, holds the title of serving the “cheapest coffee in Singapore”. A cup of kopi-O here will set you back just S$0.50.

Amazingly, the owner has barely hiked up prices despite the stall’s storied 54 years in business, according to Miss Tam Chiak.

Even when milk and coffee costs went up, he only increased the price of his kopi-O by S$0.10.

A one-man show working seven days a week, the uncle has amassed his own set of loyal supporters who regularly flock to his stall for their caffeine fix.

Malay food stall has fans islandwide

Drinks aren’t the only draw at the hawker centre. Warong Mak Esah is a Muslim eatery that serves classic Malay fare.

If the comments under the Facebook post are anything to go by, each customer has their own favourites that they swear by.

This netizen claims that the makcik’s fish head curry is the best one in Singapore. High praise for such a popular dish.

Another customer says that the stall is one of the best in town when it comes to Nasi Lemak too.

With such glowing reviews, we think it’s safe to say that you’ll be in for a treat if you choose to dine there.

Here’s how to get to Jalan Benaan Kapal Food Centre

If you feel like transporting yourself back to the good old days and enjoying a hearty meal, here’s how to get to Jalan Benaan Kapal Hawker Centre:



Jalan Benaan Kapal Food Centre

Address: 56 Jln Benaan Kapal, Singapore 399644

Closest MRT: Stadium station

Most of these stalls are only manned by a single person so opening hours may vary from day to day.

While this may not be the most convenient arrangement to plan around, we think it’s part of the charm.

A humble but beloved hawker centre

Hawker centres are a dime a dozen in Singapore, but in an ever-modernised landscape, this one certainly stands out.

Thankfully, there are fans of these spots that keep the businesses in operation, even if it means travelling out of their way.

Have you been to this hawker centre in Kallang? If so, what are your favourite things to order there? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Bestfoody on Facebook & Facebook.