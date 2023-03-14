M’sian Actor Kamal Adli’s Alleged Attacker Charged For Assault At S’pore Expo, Remanded At IMH

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Attacker Who Assaulted Malaysian Actor Kamal Adli Charged In Court On 14 Mar

On Sunday (12 Mar), Malaysian actor Kamal Adli was attacked at the Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 event at Singapore Expo. The police promptly arrested his alleged attacker.

On Tuesday (14 Mar), the court charged the attacker, identified as 33-year-old Muhammad Nabil Rashid, for the assault. If he proves guilty, he could face a jail term of up to seven years, receive a fine, caning, or a combination of these punishments.

Following the incident, the organisers declared that they will take greater precautions and improve security at future events.

Attacker assaulted Kamal Adli with a steel baton

At the time of the incident, Kamal and his wife Uqasha Senrose were in Singapore for the Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 at Singapore Expo.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the couple was having a photo session with fans when Nabil came to ask where Kamal was. When he did so, they assumed that he was a fan.

But things took a shocking turn when Nabil suddenly whipped out an extendable baton and hit the back of Kamal’s head multiple times. The attacks reportedly left Kamal with a 3cm laceration on his scalp.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the police received an alert regarding the incident at around 9.19pm that day. They managed to seize the steel baton that Nabil used as a weapon.

Suspect charged in court

After his arrest, Nabil appeared in court via video link today (14 Mar).

He was apparently charged with “one count of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon”.

The prosecution, however, applied to remand him at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for two weeks for psychiatric observation, which the judge granted.

If he proves guilty of his charge, Nabil could face any of the following punishments or a combination of all:

up to seven years’ jail

fine

caning

Kamal’s wife Uqasha took to Instagram yesterday (13 Mar) to provide her perspective of what happened. She also shared that her husband is conscious and has to undergo X-rays.

Their location has to remain confidential as the incident is under police investigation. Kamal’s latest condition is unclear.

Event organisers to take greater precautions

In light of what happened, the organisers behind the Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 addressed the incident in a Facebook post, apologising for risking the safety of Kamal and other event attendees.

They highlighted that “they will step up on checks and regulate interactions” between the public and their invited celebrities for all future events.

Hopefully, they will follow through with the promise and future events will run safely and smoothly.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ladydidiemsia on Instagram and @kamaladli on Instagram.