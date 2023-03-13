M’sian Actor Kamal Adli Attacked At S’pore Expo, 34-Year-Old Suspect Arrested

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Actor Kamal Adli Injured After Getting Attacked At Singapore Expo On 12 Mar

On Sunday (12 Mar), Malaysian actor Kamal Adli was the unfortunate victim of a violent assault at the Singapore Expo.

An unidentified man attacked him with a weapon, causing him to suffer head injuries that required stitches.

At the time of the incident, he was at the Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 event.

Malaysian actor attacked at Singapore Expo

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Kamal’s wife Uqasha Senrose shared more details of the incident in an Instagram post.

She stated that the incident occurred in Singapore last night while Kamal was at a “special event”.

The attacker, allegedly a Singaporean national, used a weapon to hit Kamal repeatedly on the head, face, chest and back.

He was hit beneath his eyes as well.

“Thank god he didn’t suffer any injury to his eyes, but doctors said his head injury was bad and required stitches,” said Uqasha.

She urged his fans and friends to pray for his speedy recovery.

Fellow Malaysian actress Didie Alias later uploaded footage of the couple to Instagram on Monday (13 Mar).

In the video, Kamal sits on a chair with bandages around his head.

Attacker arrested following incident

In addition to slashes on his head, the actor also suffered bruises to his face and cheeks, Berita Harian reports.

Authorities rushed him to Changi General Hospital, where he received medical treatment, including stitches for his head injury.

Television host and singer Roslan Shah posted a series of updates on Kamal’s status. One described Kamal as having collapsed after the attack due to suspected brain damage.

His attacker was reportedly following him around during the event. Thinking nothing of it, Kamal had assumed he was a fan who wanted a picture.

Police said a 34-year-old man had been arrested. Investigations are ongoing.

