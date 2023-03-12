24 Unlicensed Food Stalls & Trucks Caught Operating At EXPO Hari Raya Fair, Suspended By SFA

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SFA Suspends 24 Unlicensed Food Stalls & Trucks For Operating At Hari Raya Bazaar In EXPO

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has suspended the operations of 24 unlicensed food stalls and trucks at the Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 fair.

Held at Hall 5A at Singapore Expo, SFA found that unregistered food handlers also worked at the stalls and trucks.

Investigations into the matter are now ongoing.

SFA suspends 24 unlicensed food stalls & trucks

According to a press release on 11 Mar, SFA suspended the food operations of 24 unlicensed food stalls and trucks at the Hari Raya Mega Sale 2023 fair.

On 10 Mar, officers found 21 unlicensed food stalls and three unlicensed food trucks operating at the bazaar in Singapore Expo Hall 5A.

Preliminary investigations by SFA also revealed that unregistered food handlers were working the 24 stalls and trucks.

To safeguard public health, SFA directed the organiser of the fair, Megaxpress International Pte Ltd, to cease the operations of errant businesses.

An investigation is now ongoing.

Permit necessary for operating during fair

SFA highlighted that all operators of temporary fairs must get a permit from SFA for the event’s duration. This is in line with the Environmental Public Health Act 1987.

Adhering to this regulation will allow SFA to ensure that the bazaar’s operations have complied with measures to guarantee food safety.

Applications must be submitted two weeks before the fair’s starting date.

SFA additionally requires food and beverage stalls at temporary fairs to be licensed by the agency. Food handlers for these stalls should have passed the mandatory Food Safety Course Level 1.

The agency will take enforcement action against temporary fair operators who fail to comply with regulations.

Upon conviction, offenders must pay a fine of up to S$10,000. Subsequent convictions can make them liable to a fine of up to S$20,000, a jail term of up to three months or both.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Food Agency on Facebook.