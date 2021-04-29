Artists Convert Kampong Glam Noise Barriers Into An Epic Street Art Wall

Speaking of hipster places in Singapore, Kampong Glam naturally comes to mind.

The colourful enclave at the heart of town never fails to disappoint, and it’s coming under the spotlight again for being Singapore’s largest outdoor gallery.

Featuring the works of 17 Singapore-based artists, Kampong Glam is now the site of a 238m-long, 6m-high, outdoor spray-painted mural.

Talk about vibin’.

Noise barrier turned into canvas for street art

If you’ve been to Kampong Glam recently, a long stretch of bold and colourful graffiti has probably caught your eye.

Source

Aptly dubbed the ‘Hall of Fame’, the 238m-long street art along Ophir Road and Bali Lane is the collective masterpiece of 17 mural artists.

On Wednesday (28 Apr), Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung shared a video on Facebook showcasing the largest local open-air graffiti gallery.

Apparently, the spray-painted masterpiece sits on a noise barrier set for the construction of the North-South Corridor — an upcoming expressway.

A construction site was opened up as the canvas for artistic expression, allowing local artists to add to the area’s buzzing charms.

Source

Hard work behind first local graffiti Hall of Fame

Granted, a lot of blood, sweat and tears go into such a massive piece of art.

As spray-painting requires a dry surface, the artists worked during off-peak hours at night to avoid a downpour.

Source

Going at it for weeks, they also hope to pay tribute to the textile merchants who’ve been trading in the area since the ’60s.

The eye-catching graffiti therefore sends out the message that although times are tough, Kampong Glam is more alive than ever.

Source

Check out the newest street art at Kampong Glam

The long weekend is just around the corner.

If you’re mulling over the next hangout spot with your kakis, you know just where to go.

Make sure to have your cameras ready to snap multiple photos with the graffiti as your backdrop.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and by MS News.