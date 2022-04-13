Keppel Club Site To Have New BTO Flats With Stunning Seaside Views & Natural Surroundings

BTO Flats At Keppel Club Site To Launch Within Next 3 Years

While newer BTO flats boast a host of convenient amenities, it’s not often that we hear of public housing projects that offer stunning seaside views.

Hence, it’s no surprise that home-buyers were excited by Minister Desmond Lee’s announcement about the upcoming launch of 6,000 BTO flats at the current Keppel Club site, overseeing the southern coast.

Besides stunning seaside views, the housing development will also be surrounded by a number of parks. This will give residents a unique opportunity to live close to nature.

BTO at Keppel Club site will be surrounded by nature

On Tuesday (12 Apr), Minister for National Development Desmond Lee announced plans to redevelop the 48-hectare site currently occupied by Keppel Club.

Keppel Club’s lease of the space is set to expire by 31 Mar 2023, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

About 9,000 homes will be built on the site, including 6,000 HDB flats.

Located along the southern coast, the development will offer residents unobstructed views of the sea.

Those who enjoy living close to nature will also love that the development is near a number of nature areas:

Labrador Nature Reserve

Southern Ridges

Berlayer Creek

Additionally, 10 hectares of space will be set aside within the development for parks and open land. This will promote ecological connectivity and provide a recreational space for residents.

The development is also conveniently located near two MRT stations — Labrador Park and Telok Blangah.

Launch will happen within the next three years

Mr Lee shared that the development will be launched within the next three years.

Though it’s still early, property analysts TODAY spoke to predict strong demand for the seaside flats.

They also estimate a four-room flat at the site to cost upwards of S$700,000 should they be sold as a regular BTO project — substantially higher than other recently launched BTO flats.

If the development is deemed a Prime Location Public Housing (PLPH) project, prices will be more affordable. This is due to the subsidies extended in exchange for a longer occupation period.

However, it remains unclear if this will be the case.

HDB told CNA that they will consider “a range of factors” but did not share explicitly if they’ve arrived at a decision.

Likely to be a popular project

The upcoming development at the Keppel Club site is an exciting one, given its relatively central location and close proximity to the sea.

Needless to say, this is going to be a popular BTO project that home-buyers will be vying for, so do look out for the upcoming launch.

Meanwhile, perhaps it might be wise to accumulate some precious ‘Karma points’ so you can have better luck in securing a flat at the popular site for yourself and bae.

Featured image adapted from Desmond Lee on Facebook.