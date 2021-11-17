HDB Launches 4,501 Nov BTO Flats, Applications Close On 23 Nov

For those ready to settle down with bae, one rite of passage for many in Singapore is applying for a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat together.

Well, we’ve got good news, as on Wednesday (17 Nov), the Housing Development Board (HDB) announced that a total of 4,501 BTO flats has been launched for sale.

These flats are spread across 6 locations — Central Area, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong West, Kallang Whampoa, and Tengah.

The online application period is now open and will end on 23 Nov.

Highly anticipated Rochor flats in prime location

On Wednesday (17 Nov), 4,501 BTO flats across 9 projects in 6 estates were launched for sale.

The median waiting time for the flats to be completed is 4.4 years.

Amongst these, the most highly anticipated in the November launch is the Rochor BTO flats — River Peaks 1 and 2.

The 960 3-room and 4-room units up for grabs will be the 1st project under the new prime location public housing (PLH) model.

Another 40 2-room rental flats will be incorporated in 1 of the 6 47-storey blocks.

The project sits along Kelantan Road and Weld Road, conveniently just next to Jalan Besar MRT.

Without grants, a 3-room flat’s starting price is at $409,000 and a 4-room flat is priced starting from $582,000.

This project is estimated to be completed in 2028, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Under the revised PLH model, owners of these Rochor flats will be subjected to a 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP), up from the usual 5 for BTO flats.

Also, when owners decide to sell their flat on the open market, they will also have to pay 6% of the resale price or valuation, whichever is higher, to HDB.

BTO flats at Kallang & Jurong West

Besides Rochor, the only other mature estate with BTO flats on sale is at the Kallang Whampoa area.

Kent Heights has 430 2-room flexi and 4-room flats on offer and is located along Owen Road beside Central Expressway (CTE).

Residents will be able to enjoy great convenience with Pek Kio Market and Food Centre just nearby.

2-room flexi flats start selling at $192,000 and 4-room flats start from $511,000.

For those anticipating their own abode, Kent Heights is expected to be completed in the 4th quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, Nanyang Opal at Jurong West will be up for sale at Jurong West Street 92.

There, 221 3-room and 4-room flats are available at a starting price of $173,000 and $264,000 respectively.

The location will be great for nature and sports lovers with Yunnan Park, Jurong West Park Connector, and Jurong West Sports Centre just a stone’s throw away.

2 BTO projects each at Hougang & Tengah

Hougang will have 2 BTO projects up for sale — Tanjong Tree Residences @ Hougang and Hougang Olive.

At Hougang Olive, there are 390 3-room and 5-room flats offered on a site bounded by Hougang Avenue 3, Hougang Street 12, and Hougang Street 13.

Prices start from $308,000 for a 3-room flat and $416,000 for a 5-room flat.

Slated to be completed in the 1st quarter of 2025, it is one of the projects with the shortest waiting time.

Just adjacent to Hougang Olive is where Tanjong Tree Residences @ Hougang sits. There, 300 4-room and 5-room units are up for sale.

A 4-room flat is priced from $318,000 and a 5-room flat starts from $419,000.

This project is estimated to be completed in the 2nd quarter of 2026.

There will also be 2 BTO projects in the Tengah area.

The first, Parc Clover @ Tengah will be offering 1,124 2-room flexi, 3-room, 4-room, and 5-room flats.

It is bounded by Tengah Park Avenue, Tengah Boulevard, and Tengah Drive, surrounded by lush greenery for nature lovers.

Prices begin at $119,000 for a 2-room flexi flat, $312,000 for a 4-room flat, and $428,000 for a 5-room flat.

The smaller Tengah project, Park Glen @ Tengah, has 1,008 flats up for sale. This will include 2-room flexi, 3-room, 4-room, and 5-room flats.

A 2-room flexi starts from $120,000 while a 4-room begins at $319,000 and a 5-room at $436,000.

Both Tengah locations will be great for families, with childcare centre facilities located right on the premises.

Heart of Yew Tee caters to seniors

Over at Choa Chu Kang, the elderly can also choose from 68 2-room flexi flats at Heart of Yew Tee.

Offered only to seniors aged 55 and above, these flats have short leases between 15 and 45 years.

This integrated development has a 6-storey commercial block which gives residents easy access to a hawker centre, community club, polyclinic, shops, and dialysis centre.

It is also a great location right next to Yew Tee Point, Yew Tee Square, and Yew Tee MRT.

Prices for these flats begin at $72,000 without grants.

HDB BTO Nov Exercise ends 23 Nov

More detailed information – including grants and prices – on these new BTO releases can be found at HDB’s website here.

Interested applicants can apply online starting from today. Do note that applications close in 7 days on Tuesday (23 Nov).

Besides the BTO flats, HDB is also holding the Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercise where 1,798 units are up for grabs.

HDB reminds all prospective homeowners that there is no need to visit the HDB Hub to get information or make an application. All information is available on their website.

Wishing all applicants best of luck

If you and your partner are hoping to clinch a flat at one of these locations, do remember to apply by the stipulated deadline.

MS News wishes all applicants the best of luck and hopes they’ll be successful on the ballot.

