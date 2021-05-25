HDB Launches 3,879 BTO Flats Across 4 Estates In May Release

Current Covid-19 measures may have us on heightened alert, but that may not be the only thing some Singaporeans are paying attention to. Aspiring homeowners, in particular, may be on the lookout for Build-To-Order (BTO) flats.

On Tuesday (25 May), the Housing & Development Board (HDB) launched over 3,800 new BTO units across 4 locations, including MacPherson and Telok Blangah.

Those who have been eying a flat at one of these estates will have to submit their applications by next Monday (31 May) for a chance at securing a unit.

MacPherson Weave BTO flats have direct access to 2 MRT lines

In terms of accessibility, it seems MacPherson Weave in Geylang is the clear front runner.

Located right next to MacPherson MRT, future residents will have access to the Downtown and Circle Lines.

Additionally, MacPherson Weave is a stone’s throw away from the food haven of Geylang and the industrial areas in Tai Seng.

1,382 units across 7 blocks will be available at the development which also comprises other amenities like a 2-storey childcare centre and a multi-storey car park.

MacPherson Weave (1,382 units)

2-room Flexi (Type 1): 54

2-room Flexi (Type 2): 162

3-room: 156

4-room: 1,010

Telok Blangah Beacon is a single 38-storey HDB block

Another development that ranks highly for amenities is Telok Blangah Beacon — a single 38-storey residential block.

Besides being located next to Telok Blangah Food Centre, the development will also have shops and eateries directly below the block.

It’s conveniently located between 2 Circle Line MRT stations – Labrador Park and Telok Blangah – and other transport arteries like the West Coast Highway and the AYE.

Telok Blangah Beacon (175 units)

3-room: 105

4-room: 70

Woodgrove Ascent is a stone’s throw from Woodlands MRT

If you’ve always wanted to enjoy the convenience of going to Johor for the occasional grocery trip or supper sesh – post-Covid of course – Woodgrove Ascent in Woodlands might be the one for you and bae.

The development is served by Woodlands MRT and bus interchange, located a street away, as well as the SLE.

Recreational facilities like Woodlands Sports Hall, playgrounds, and fitness areas are also conveniently located nearby or within the development.

Woodlands Ascent (1,540 units)

2-room Flexi (Type 1): 146

2-room Flexi (Type 2): 540

3-room: 84

4-room: 411

5-room: 359

Garden Bloom @ Tengah has all things brand new

Have an unexplainable obsession with having everything in a brand new state? If that’s the case, then Garden Bloom @ Tengah should be your residence of choice.

Located in the up-and-coming estate of Tengah, the development will be located next to several Jurong Region Line MRT stations as well as a Neighbourhood Centre and Community Centre.

Consistent with Tengah’s mission of being Singapore’s first car-free town centre, the estate will boast an extensive cycling and walking network.

It’ll also be well-connected by public transport, with bus services connecting to Town and other estates in the West.

Apply by 31 May for new BTO flats

For more information on the new BTO releases, check out HDB’s website here.

Information on pricing – including and excluding grants – have also been neatly presented thanks to HDB, with units at Telok Blangah Beacon commanding the highest price.

If you’re interested to apply for any of the above BTO projects, be sure to do so by 11.59pm on 31 May.

HDB also reminds prospective homeowners not to head down to their offices as the processes can be completed online.

In addition to the 3,879 BTO units, HDB is also offering 2,494 Sale of Balance (SOB) flats across different estates.

Refer to HDB’s SOB portal for more information on these flats.

Pick from a wide range of options

If you and your partner have been eyeing one of the estates or developments, remember to apply by the stipulated deadline.

MS News would like to wish all applicants good luck and hope they’ll be successful in the ballot.

Which of these estates look the most appealing to you? Let us know in the comments.

