KFC Shrooms Burger Mysteriously Vanishes From Menu

For many years, students looking for an after-school snack would know the struggle to find a decent one with our paltry leftover pocket money.

Thankfully, KFC Singapore came to our rescue when they sold their delectable Shrooms burger for just $2.

Unfortunately, that delight can no longer be after the brand behind Kentucky’s famous fried chicken removed the item from menus islandwide.

This move has caused many who grew up with the burger to start a petition to restore the item back to the menu.

Petition started to bring back Shrooms burger

3 months ago, a disgruntled customer started a petition to bring back the Shrooms burger.

According to the netizen, the Shrooms burger started disappearing from menus in Jun 2021.

In its place is a new burger, named the KFC Original Colonial burger that, as the netizen describes, “uses the same breaded chicken patty but with a different gravy sauce”.

Burger a staple for many Singaporeans growing up

The netizen also shared their motivations behind starting the petition, explaining that the burger was a staple in many Singaporeans’ childhoods.

According to them, the simplicity of the burger and its relatively cheap price made it one of KFC’s signature dishes.

Even if you’re not the biggest fan of the burger, the netizen implores you to sign the petition.

At the time of writing, any mention of the Shrooms burger is missing on the official KFC Singapore website.

MS News has reached out to KFC Singapore for comment on the matter and will update the article accordingly.

Hope KFC gives us an update on the beloved burger

No matter how tall the new burgers can stack up to, nothing quite beats the taste of a staple menu item.

The familiar taste and unchanging price made the Shrooms burger a dependable option for someone who was looking to save a few bucks.

We hope that KFC Singapore can give us an update on the missing burger. And with that, give its fans the closure they desperately need.

