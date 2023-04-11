S’pore Streamer Kiaraakitty Stopped By Seoul Police For Skimpy Outfit, She Apologises For Ignorance

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Twitch Streamer Kiaraakitty Stopped By Seoul Police For Her Skimpy Outfit

Local streamer Kiaraakitty is not one to shy away from attention — or controversy.

With over 500,000 followers on Twitch, she is definitely popular, to say the least. However, not everyone seems to be a fan of her.

During one of her livestreams in Seoul, South Korea, she was stopped by the police. Apparently, someone reported her for her skimpy outfit.

She apologised profusely throughout her interaction with the police, highlighting that this was her first time in Korea.

Said outfit was for cosplay party

During her nine-hour livestream, Kiaraakitty was walking down the streets of Seoul in a pink lace top and skirt.

She also had on a thick fur coat and a headband resembling fluffy animal ears.

Then, two Seoul police officers suddenly stopped her and started speaking to her in Korean.

Evidently confused, she explained that she was from Singapore.

While the language barrier prevented them from communicating effectively, Kiaraakitty soon realised that they were commenting on her outfit.

She then explained to them that she was wearing a costume and that it was for a cosplay party she was attending.

Interpreter spoke to her about situation

As the Seoul police officers could not properly understand Kiaraakitty, they contacted an interpreter to speak to her.

The interpreter then explained to Kiaraakitty that someone had reported her for wearing underwear in public.

She was appalled, responding, “Why would I wear underwear? That’s ridiculous!”

The streamer repeated herself to the interpreter and explained her outfit. She even mentioned that she could send him a picture of her outfit.

However, she also apologised for her ignorance and thanked the intrepreter for explaining the situation to her.

After the conversation with the interpreter ended, the police officers asked her for her identity card and took down her information.

Seoul police ask Kiaraakitty to zip up jacket

At the end of their interaction, the officers asked Kiaraakitty to zip up her jacket to cover her cleavage.

After the officers left, she seemed agitated that someone had complained about her outfit.

However, she also understands that she has to comply with the local laws.

