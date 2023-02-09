S’pore Socialite Kim Lim Officially Divorced From 2nd Husband, Is Happy She’s Done With ‘Nonsense’

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Kim Lim Officially Divorced, Says Experience Was Traumatic

Singapore socialite Kim Lim, the daughter of billionaire Peter Lim, made waves last year by announcing her split from her second husband, Leslie Leow.

Their marriage lasted just two months, with Ms Lim stating that the relationship had been fraught with issues.

She recently shared that the divorce has been finalised.

Kim Lim makes split with former husband official

On Wednesday (8 Feb), Ms Lim took to Instagram to post an update on her divorce proceedings with Mr Leow.

She appeared to directly address her ex-husband in the first part of the message.

“The past 8 months have been super traumatic for me but I am happy that I am finally done with all the nonsense I had to deal with because of you,” she wrote.

The socialite went on to state that she is happy to move on with her life and put the divorce behind her.

She added that while she’s disappointed with how things turned out, she’s “thankful for having learnt a valuable lesson”.

Hinting at what this “lesson” is, she put a gif of a red “X” over a bride emoji, suggesting that she may be done with marriage… at least for now.

The Instagram Story has since expired.

Marriage was full of daily quarrels & struggles

Back in Dec 2022, Ms Lim opened up about her relationship with Mr Leow to Chinese luxury magazine ICON.

She admitted that their life together after their lavish wedding ceremony had not been as “sweet and warm” as she had expected.

According to Ms Lim, her ex-husband was “gentle and considerate” during courtship but became “irritable” and “lost control” on several occasions after the pair married.

The couple began arguing daily, causing their marriage to go rapidly downhill.

Ms Lim alleged that Mr Leow’s cruel words during these fights took a toll on her mental health, which eventually led to the separation.

Rumours of their split began swirling some time in June last year when Ms Lim was found to have removed all photos of Mr Leow from social media.

This was just four months after they tied the knot, The Straits Times (ST) reports.

Mr Leow was Ms Lim’s second husband following her divorce from first husband Kho Bin Kai. She and the latter have a five-year-old son together.

Marriage is not for everybody

Despite going through two failed marriages, Ms Lim appears to be doing well and maintains a positive attitude.

Based on her Instagram page, she recently travelled to Dubai and still enjoys a loving relationship with her son.

Here’s wishing Ms Lim all the best moving forward.

Featured image adapted from @kimlimhl on Instagram and Instagram.