S’pore Parents Rally Behind Former Kinderland Teacher Who Filmed Colleague’s Abuse, Say She Did The Right Thing

Parents In Singapore Voice Support For Kinderland Whistleblower

Recently, police apprehended the former Kinderland teacher who allegedly mistreated children in her care. Her abuse came to light when another teacher blew the whistle with her video recordings.

The preschool then banned staff from using their devices during work hours, claiming to be protecting the children’s privacies.

Now, parents in Singapore are voicing their support for the whistleblower, saying that she did the right thing.

They are rallying behind her in the event that her ex-employers slap her with a lawsuit after she publicly told her side of the story.

Preschool educator admitted to taking videos of colleague’s alleged abuse

On Thursday (31 Aug), a post surfaced on the Childcare in Singapore Facebook group in support of the whistleblower, known only as Teacher B, in the ongoing Kinderland case.

The post urged Teacher B to reach out to them should Kinderland decide to take legal action against her for speaking out.

Initially, Kinderland released a statement stating that Teacher B denied it was she who took the videos of her colleague’s alleged abuse.

However, she then went to the media to publicly clarify that she was indeed the one who filmed the incidents.

She took those videos as she was upset, and that the principal of the preschool did not believe her.

Parents assure former Kinderland teacher who blew the whistle

In light of her admission, Teacher B might potentially face a lawsuit from her ex-employer.

But, she has the support of the parents of Singapore.

“We are behind you. Don’t be afraid. You will have our fullest support and we will all boycott Kinderland,” the post wrote.

The post also noted that the group has many lawyers who are willing to assist her pro bono.

“You just need to speak up ok,” the post urged. “Thank you for your service and saving the baby!”

Members of parenting group said Teacher B was brave & did the right thing

Other members of the parenting group also expressed their appreciation to Teacher B for what she has done.

Many praised her bravery and said she did the right thing.

One commenter agreed and said that they would feel disgusted if Kinderland decided to sue Teacher B.

They said that the new ban on devices is nonsense, as it prevents brave teachers like her from blowing the whistle.

Another member echoed similar sentiments regarding the device ban. They then went on to thank Teacher B for her courage and kindness when she stood up for the children.

Meanwhile, another user urged principals of other preschools to offer Teacher B a job if she has yet to find one.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Claudia Tan on Facebook and Childcare in Singapore on Facebook.