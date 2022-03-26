Police Are Trained To Shoot At Centre Of Body To Stop Threat

A recent spate of knife-related crimes has shocked Singaporeans, especially when 1 of them resulted in a death.

The most serious of the offences involved a knife-wielding man in Bendemeer who was shot by the police and passed away in hospital.

Some might have wondered whether it would’ve been possible for the man’s death to have been avoided.

To that, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam has explained that the police’s shooting technique was meant to reduce risk to bystanders.

Questions over police shooting technique

In a Facebook post on Saturday (26 Mar), Mr Shanmugam noted that some had questions about the incident.

Specifically, the police’s shooting technique, and whether it would be possible for the police to “shoot to injure, rather than kill”.

Police trained to shoot centre of body

The minister explained that the rationale is to stop an “imminent threat of grievous hurt or death”.

Thus, the police are trained to shoot suspects at the centre of the body.

Aiming for the centre offers a higher probability of hitting the target, he said.

This was ostensibly what happened during the incident on Wednesday (23 Mar), as the man suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

In doing so, the risk of innocent bystanders suffering injury is reduced, he added.

Man ignored warning to drop knife

Mr Shanmugam said that during the incident, the 64-year-old man had advanced upon police officers with a knife.

He was warned to drop it, but didn’t, and continued moving towards them.

The officers didn’t initially respond with force, but tried using tasers on him 1st.

Unfortunately, the man didn’t stop despite three taser shots being fired at him.

Since the man continued to come at the officers with the knife, 1 officer shot him.

Man had history of drug abuse

Mr Shanmugam also noted that the man had a history of drug abuse.

As such, he was wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Suspected drug apparatus was also found in his flat, including this suspected utensil used for drug taking.

Besides that, he was being investigated for other offences including a “rash act” and voluntarily causing hurt to a police officer.

Police have a duty to protect the public

While most people understand what the police had to do in this case, it’s understandable for compassionate Singaporeans to wonder if a life could’ve been saved.

After all, a previous case of a knife-wielding man in Clementi ended with him being shot, but thankfully not fatally.

While the Bendemeer man’s demise was unfortunate, the police have a duty to protect the public too, so kudos to them for their quick thinking.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

