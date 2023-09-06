Korean Stars Cha Eun-Woo & Song Hye-Kyo Draw Crowd At ION Orchard On 5 Sep

Cha Eun-Woo & Song Hye-Kyo Greet Crowd At ION For Chaumet Event

On 5 Sep, South Korean stars Cha Eun-Woo and Song Hye-Kyo graced ION Orchard for an official event.

Their presence drew throngs of fans to the shopping mall, eager for a glimpse of the idols.

For those who didn’t know, 26-year-old singer-actor Cha Eun-Woo and veteran actress Song Hye-Kyo were in town for the launch of Chaumet’s pop-up boutique.

Singapore fans turn up for idols at ION Orchard

Fans were in for a treat when the two South Korean stars rolled up to ION Orchard yesterday (5 Sep).

Astro’s Cha Eun-Woo was dressed sharply in a perfectly fitting black suit, adorned with various accessories from stacked necklaces to a striking brooch.

Meanwhile, The Glory actress Song Hye-Kyo looked almost angelic in her pale blue dress.

Like Cha Eun-Woo, she, too, sported elegant jewellery.

Needless to say, those in the crowd at ION Orchard who saw the two stars in the flesh were likely left in awe.

Korean stars in town for Chaumet event

According to CNA Lifestyle, the pair have been closely linked to the French luxury jeweller.

Cha Eun-Woo has apparently been the face of the brand’s recent campaigns including the Chaumet Liens campaign.

Meanwhile, the radiant Song Hye-Kyo has been a brand ambassador for Chaumet since 2018.

The two had attended Chaumet’s gala dinner together earlier this year at the 18th-century Château de Bagatelle in Paris.

For Cha Eun-Woo, this was not his first time in Singapore.

He was also at ION Orchard in June for a DIOR event and went to Tanjong Beach Club later that day.

