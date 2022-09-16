Koufu Has S$1 Drink Vouchers, Pay With NETS To Enjoy Lunchtime Deal

Spend At Least S$5 With NETS On Lunch At Koufu & Get S$1 Drink Voucher

Now that most of us have returned to the office after two years of WFH, we’re also back to racking our brains about where to head for lunch with our colleagues.

More often than not, we’d probably head to the nearest food court for the affordable prices and various options.

If there’s a Koufu near your workplace, here’s why you might want to make it your go-to lunch place for the next two months.

From now until 31 Oct, spending S$5 and above with NETS gets you a S$1 drink voucher.

This is your chance to get your usual post-lunch treat at a discounted price.

Get S$1 drink voucher at Koufu by paying with NETS

After chowing down lunch, it feels nice to wash the food down with a refreshing or invigorating drink.

Jio your co-workers to makan at Koufu between 11am and 2pm, where you’ll all get to enjoy a promotion that shaves off a portion of your beverage expenditure.

Spending a minimum of S$5 on food at the F&B chain gets you a physical S$1 discount voucher you can use at the drinks stall.

All you have to do is pay with NETS.

In a time when people lament the rising costs of living, this is an excellent opportunity to save some money without giving up your usual kopi or iced lemon tea.

NETS promo available at most Koufu outlets from 11am-2pm

To get the S$1 drink discount, spend S$5 and above in a single receipt at any Koufu outlet – except those within schools – with NETS.

This promotion is valid between 11am and 2pm every day till 31 Oct while stocks last.

Each customer can only redeem one voucher per day. The promotion is limited to the first 15,000 redemptions.

Customers may use a NETS Bank Card from any of the following participating banks:

DBS/POSB

UOB

OCBC

HSBC

Maybank

Standard Chartered

They can also make payment with the NETS Prepaid Card or the following bank mobile apps:

DBS PayLah!

OCBC Pay Anyone

UOB TMRW

Standard Chartered Mobile App

Do note that the promotion and redemption are only available at food stalls with staff manning the cashier counter. They are not valid for purchases made online or at the self-service kiosk.

This promotion is valid at all Koufu outlets except those in NTU, SMU, Nanyang Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, and Republic Polytechnic.

For a full list of participating branches, click here.

Refuelling to get you through the rest of the day

Sometimes, just having one morning cuppa isn’t enough to sustain you through a long, busy day of meetings and tasks. This is when that second – and third? – cup of kopi or teh will come in handy.

Well, it certainly isn’t every day that you get to spend money on your meal and get a little discount on your drink.

At the end of the day, every dollar counts, especially when the cost of living is on the rise.

