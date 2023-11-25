Koufu Issues Warning To SGH Vegetarian Stall Owner After Viral Incident Over S$8 Bee Hoon

Koufu Issues “Strict Warning” To Vegetarian Stall Owner & Staff At SGH Food Court

Last month, a plate of vegetarian bee hoon from the Koufu food court at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) went viral for its staggering S$8 price tag.

It was later revealed that the dish was inaccurately priced and that the food court operator had planned on refunding the customer.

In a follow-up statement, Koufu said it has issued a stern warning to the owner and staff members of the stall.

They also reminded them of the importance of charging the correct pricing in accordance with their approved menu.

Koufu issues warning to SGH vegetarian stall owner & reviews menu pricing

On Monday (20 Nov), Koufu penned an updated statement on their Facebook page, addressing the viral incident that occurred last month.

In the post, the food operator said that it had reviewed the menu pricing of the stall.

Koufu has also issued a strict warning to the stall owner and the staff members under them.

The company took the opportunity to reiterate the importance of charging the correct prices in accordance with the approved menu.

Koufu also apologised for the customer’s unpleasant experience and said it will continue working with stall owners at its SGH outlet to provide value meal options.

One of several viral incidents at the food court

Last month, a netizen shared about a plate of S$8 vegetarian bee hoon he had at Koufu’s outlet in SGH.

The dish seemingly comprised bee hoon with three sides — omelette, green beans, and beancurd skin.

Days later, Koufu stated that the dish in question should’ve cost S$7 and not S$8.

They also apologised for the incident and said they were in the midst of reaching out to the affected customer to arrange for a refund.

The incident in question is one of several such cases since the food court reopened in August.

A few days after the vegetarian bee hoon incident, another customer shared about how a piece of hash brown at the nasi padang stall at Koufu SGH was charged as “fish fillet”.

Back in September, another customer complained that he received “three pieces of tiny prawns” in a bowl of tom yum soup that he paid S$7.30 for.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Singapore General Hospital on Facebook.