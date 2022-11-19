Kranji MRT Station Crowded As M’sians Queue For Buses Home Before Election Polling Day

Large Crowds Form At Kranji MRT Station As Commuters Catch Buses To Malaysia Before Polling Day

Since the resumption of land travel between Singapore and Malaysia, heavy traffic at both countries’ checkpoints has become a common sight again.

On Friday (18 Nov), however, the congestion carried a different significance. People were crowding Kranji MRT station in particular, as they waited for buses to Johor Bahru (JB).

Since polling day for Malaysia’s general election was the next day, one can only infer that the crowd largely comprised Malaysians heading home to vote.

At one point, someone there even claimed that the crowd spilt all the way back to the MRT gantries.

Crowd starts forming at Kranji MRT on 18 Nov evening

From about 5.30pm on Friday (18 Nov), pictures of large crowds of people streaming to a bus stop at Kranji MRT Station started surfacing online.

Despite the size of the crowd, one Facebook user said he managed to get on the bus after queueing for five minutes, further urging others not to be put off by the intimidating scene.

As the sky turned dark, similar scenes continued to be seen at the MRT station.

In another clip shared at about 7.50pm, people in the crowd appeared to be queuing in a calm and orderly manner.

Surprisingly, the situation at the Johor checkpoint didn’t appear as busy, relative to the situation we saw over some weekends earlier this year.

Malaysians go to the polls on 19 Nov

“So what caused the heavy flow of visitors across the Causeway this time round?” you may ask.

For those who might not be aware, today (19 Nov) is the polling day for Malaysia’s 15th general election.

Polls are open from 8am to 6pm in the evening. In fact, pictures of inked fingers have already been making rounds on social media at the time of this article.

The results of the elections are expected to come in the early hours of Sunday (20 Nov), reports Al Jazeera.

With three different prime ministers in nearly as many years, incumbent Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob described this election as an opportunity to restore “stability” in the country.

Like the crowd at the bus stop, we’re sure the turnout at the polls today will be just as enthusiastic. Let’s hope the outcome of the votes will work in Malaysia’s favour, for a better future for the country and its people.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.