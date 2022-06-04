Long Queues At Johor Checkpoint On 4 Jun, Traffic Delays Reported At Woodlands

Long Queues Spotted At Johor Checkpoint On 4 Jun

Singapore’s land checkpoints have had little to no respite since the borders reopened in Apr 2022.

Despite the many delays, travellers continue to endure long waiting times just to make the trek across the Causeway.

And there’s no better proof of that than photos of a human traffic jam at the Johor customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) complex making its rounds on social media today (4 Jun).

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the congestion at the checkpoints is due to a delay on the Malaysian side.

To avoid any unnecessary waiting times, they advise travellers to check the One Motoring website before embarking on their journey.

Long queues form at Johor CIQ, bus stops filled too

Pictures of the long queues at the CIQ complex in Johor Bahru (JB) were shared all over social media on Saturday (4 Jun).

Users have shared their views of the snaking lines in various posts in Facebook groups such as 兀兰关卡Woodland Checkpoint 分享群 and JB TRACER: Johor Bahru Traffic, Crime & Community Service Report.

While it’s unclear how long commuters had to wait, one can only imagine how tiring it must have been, so much so that some decided to sit on the floor.

Not only were the queues at the immigration counters but commuters were also packed like sardines at the respective bus stops.

These pictures were all posted within the past 12 hours from the time of writing.

Tailback from Johor caused delays

Earlier in the day, ICA had warned travellers of the heavy departure traffic via a Facebook post.

According to the post, a tailback or congestion from Malaysia had caused the traffic jam, with delays likely to happen.

ICA also advised commuters to check the One Motoring website for live images at the relevant checkpoints.

Plan ahead to avoid getting stuck in the jam

Although congestions are common at checkpoints over the weekend, the extent they reached today appeared quite staggering.

If you still want to travel, do your due diligence to avoid getting stuck in a jam in this hot weather.

Let’s hope that the human and vehicular congestion at the checkpoints will ease soon.

