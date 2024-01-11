S’pore Job Listing For KTV Performing Artiste Offers S$12K Salary, Vietnam ‘Connection’ Required

KTV Performing Artiste Job Listing Offers Up To S$12,000 A Month

A KTV in Orchard is currently hiring a performing artiste, and is willing to offer a salary of up to S$12,000 a month.

In a job listing that recently surfaced online, the ideal candidate for this permanent position is someone with a few years of experience.

The candidate will have to perform in front of a live audience, attend rehearsals, and cooperate with the music director for shows.

The hire must also have existing connections to Vietnam and Singapore, be able to speak Vietnamese, and be willing to travel between these countries.

Cuppage Plaza KTV looking for performing artiste

A job listing by Fusion Max’s Pte Ltd in search of a KTV performing artiste surfaced on the MyCareersFuture portal on Sunday (7 Jan).

It classified the job as a permanent position and is looking for someone with at least three years of work experience.

The listing also stated that the company’s premises are at Cuppage Plaza, near Orchard Road.

For the right person, the company is also willing to offer a monthly salary of between S$8,000 and S$12,000 a month.

Based on the job description, the hire would be responsible for performing on stage in front of a live audience.

In particular, they are looking for someone who can “express emotion and present ideas through body movement, spoken language, facial expression and action”.

They are also to attend rehearsals, meet with other band members, work with the music director, and arrange for instruments and props for their gigs.

Job listing calls for ‘existing connection’ to Vietnam

Taking these duties into consideration, the ideal candidate would have skills that most employers would reasonably expect of a performer.

These skills include:

Being well-versed in a range of musical styles and able to connect with various audiences.

Have a variety of songs in their repertoire.

Good communication skills, especially with the audience and colleagues.

Being a good dancer.

The job operates on a six-day work week, from 6pm to 3am. This means that the hire must be able to work on weekends, as well as public holidays.

However, some requirements in this listing may not be as common.

The company is also looking for someone who has “existing connection [sic] in Vietnam and Singapore”.

Additionally, they must be fluent in both Vietnamese and Thai language.

“Traveling over to Vietnam is a must,” the listing emphasised.

According to the job listing, applications are open until 6 Feb 2024. There are no applicants at the time of writing.

