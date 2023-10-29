Viral SGH Woman’s Alleged Employer Had LinkedIn Job Listing, Connections To China & Vietnam Required

Job Listing For KDL Elements Needed Someone With ‘Connections’ To China, Vietnam & Malaysia

Recently, it was found that the lady involved in a recent conflict with a police officer at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) was in the country to work as a hostess instead of a clerk at a company called KDL Elements as per her work permit applications.

She has since been sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail for, among other things, making false declarations in her work permit application.

Following the discovery, MS News found a job listing for a “Performing Artiste Assistant Manager” that seems to be from the same company.

They were apparently looking for someone who had active connections to China, Malaysia, and Vietnam. On top of that, they also require the hire to be able to travel regularly to these countries.

However, they no longer appear to be accepting applications for the position.

Alleged employer of woman in viral SGH incident was looking for a ‘Performing Artiste Assistant Manager’

The listing appeared on job portals such as LinkedIn on Monday (2 Oct).

Based on the listing, KDL Elements was on the lookout for a “Performing Artiste Assistant Manager”.

This person would be responsible for the scheduling and booking of performances for their “artistes”.

Next, the company expects the new hire to handle the performers’ administration, promotional material, and interpersonal relations.

They would also have a hand in negotiating contracts for performers from Singapore and abroad, they added.

Intriguingly, the official work hours would be between 5pm and 2am. The listing did not state the official workdays.

However, as of this writing, they are no longer accepting new applications.

KDL Elements job listing called for ‘active connections’ to China, Malaysia & Vietnam

Considering these duties, the ideal hire would possess skills that most employers would reasonably expect. They are:

Ability to work independently under pressure in a fast-changing environment

Be self-motivated, results-driven, flexible and adaptable to changes

Proficiency in Microsoft Powerpoint and Excel

However, there are also some requirements that are not as common for such jobs in this listing.

KDL Elements was apparently looking for someone who has “existing and active connections” to China, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

“Verbal and written communication skills in English, Chinese and Vietnamese would be an advantage,” they said.

On top of that, they also require the hire to be able to travel regularly to those countries.

Woman in viral SGH dispute permanently banned from working in Singapore

On Wednesday (25 Oct), 29-year-old Han Feizi pleaded guilty to five charges, including making false declarations in her work permit application.

She was the woman who had a now-viral exchange with a police officer at SGH earlier this month.

For her offences, the Court handed Han a jail sentence of five weeks and five days.

Additionally, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) also revoked her work pass, and permanently banned her from working in Singapore.

This was because she had declared in her work permit application that she was going to work as a clerk with KDL Elements, but never worked a day as a clerk there.

Instead, she worked as a freelance hostess.

It is unclear if others like Han are or were doing the same, whether with KDL Elements or other companies.

Featured image adapted from Douyin, Douyin, and LinkedIn.