Woman In Viral SGH Incident Permanently Banned From Working In S’pore: MOM

Earlier this week, Han Feizi — the woman involved in the viral SGH incident — was sentenced to five weeks and five days in jail for multiple offences.

The manpower ministry has since shared that the 29-year-old Chinese national will be permanently banned from working in Singapore.

This is due to her breaches of the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will also revoke her work pass.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that Han pleaded guilty to five charges, which included making false declarations in her work permit application, on Wednesday (25 Oct).

She reportedly indicated in her application that she had applied as a clerk for KDL Elements.

However, she did not work at the company at all.

In response to MS News’ queries, MOM said that they have prosecuted her on two charges:

Making a false declaration in her work pass application

Working illegally as a self-employed foreigner

MOM shared that Han pleaded guilty to the first charge and was sentenced to three weeks’ jail. The second charge was taken into consideration for sentencing.

The ministry also said that Han’s work pass will be revoked following her conviction.

In addition, she will be permanently barred from working in Singapore.

For making false declarations in her application, Han could’ve been fined up to S$20,000, given a jail term of up to two years, or both.

Apologises for actions during sentencing

During her sentencing earlier this week, Han said that her only reason for entering Singapore “was for fun”.

She had worked as a freelance hostess, despite indicating in her application that she had applied as a clerk.

However, she apologised for her actions, saying it was her first time in a foreign land.

She also claimed that she was unfamiliar with the laws in Singapore and said that her actions were “uncalled for”.

