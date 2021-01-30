Law Student Runs Tuition Centres & Teaches Voluntarily In His Free Time

For many Singaporeans, the promise of a well-paying job is hard to turn down. But Mr Muhammad Aadil Dafir, a law student at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), had other priorities in mind.

Image courtesy of Mr Aadil Dafir

With a sincere conviction to help his community and especially the youths, he set out on a totally different path.

The Aerospace Engineering graduate from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) turned down a big job offer to tutor youths, both voluntarily and at his own tuition centre.

Now taking his contributions a step further, he’s on the path towards a legal career in hopes of uplifting the community at large.

Turned down job offer to set up a tuition centre

After graduating from NTU, Mr Aadil received an offer to be a pilot with Singapore Airlines (SIA). While many would jump at an opportunity like that, he decided to turn it down.

He told BERITAMediacorp in an interview that his mum didn’t take the news well.

But Mr Aadil told her to trust him, as he had faith in his decision to set up a tuition centre instead, citing his desire to do something that has an impact on other people’s lives.

Expands tuition centre alongside volunteer teaching efforts

The early years weren’t easy, with Mr Aadil earning just enough to get by.

His persistence in building the centre’s reputation thankfully bode well, as they gradually opened more branches. At one point, he was running 3 centres simultaneously.

Image courtesy of Mr Aadil Dafir

The workload didn’t stop him from reaching out to more youths, as he agreed to be part of a volunteer teaching programme in 2015.

Between 2015 and 2020, he would spend every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at Madrasah Al-Irsyad, teaching graduating classes Math, Chemistry, Physics, and Geography.

And the voluntary sessions didn’t stop there. Mr Aadil also opened free classes at Muhajirin Mosque, for any students who were keen.

From 7pm – 10pm every Friday night, he would tutor secondary students from the following madrasahs:

Al-Irsyad

Alsagoff

Al-Maarif

Al-Arabiah

Image courtesy of Mr Aadil Dafir

Within a span of 5 years, he managed to touch the lives of over 1,000 students, through these programmes alone.

Makes time for family despite tight schedule

Speaking to MS News, Mr Aadil admits that juggling his various responsibilities hasn’t been easy.

To top everything off, the husband and father of 2 has also been working hard in law school. He had enrolled in SUSS’ Juris Doctor Programme 4 years ago at the age of 30.

Image courtesy of Mr Aadil Dafir

Now close to completing his studies, he reveals how he divides his time. Here’s what his schedule looks like on a typically hectic day:

9.30am – 12.30pm: Volunteer teaching at Madrasah Al-Irsyad, followed by afternoon prayers with the students

3pm – 7pm: Teaching at the tuition centre (with a short break in between)

7.30pm – 9.30pm: Law school

At night, he would wait till his family falls asleep before starting on his readings.

Since school is usually on Monday and Wednesday evenings, and he has the free mosque classes on Fridays, Mr Aadil would bring his family out on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

Weekends are often spent on readings and assignments which are usually due on Sundays.

Wants to set an example & inspire students

Himself a student trying to make it through school, Mr Aadil hopes he can set an example for the youths under his guidance.

At the heart of all his efforts, his intention is sincere, as he says,

I wanted to inspire my students to keep moving forward and never settle. To continuously improve and upgrade themselves so they can be a better version of themselves tomorrow as they were today. And to never give up on a dream just because it’s difficult and seems overwhelming. All these are lessons for me firstly.

He raises the example of a tutee who was contemplating ending his studies after receiving poor O-Level grades.

A concerned Mr Aadil promptly arranged an interview at an ITE, and the student fortunately managed to secure a spot.

After graduating from ITE, the youth is now on his way to earning a polytechnic diploma.

Law student hopes to help even more people in need

Now serving his training contract with Harry Elias Partnership LLP, Mr Aadil is awaiting his Part B exam results.

He hopes to focus on matrimonial matters upon being called to the Bar, to help families and individuals in need.

Image courtesy of Mr Aadil Dafir

We wish Mr Aadil all the best with his endeavours, and hope he’ll be able to continue his noble efforts.

May his tireless dedication inspire everyone to do more not just for themselves, but also others around them.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images courtesy of Mr Aadil Dafir.