Mr Tiwary Fulfills Lawyer Dreams After Posthumous Admission To The Bar

Many of us have childhood dream jobs that we spend our whole lives pursuing. For 28-year-old Mr Vikram Kumar Tiwary, his childhood ambition was to become a lawyer.

But 9 days before he was to be called to the Bar and fulfilling his lifelong dream, he tragically passed away in his sleep.

On Monday (20 Sep), 3 months after his passing, Mr Tiwary made history by becoming the 1st person to be posthumously called to the Singapore Bar.

Passed away 9 days before application hearing

Since young, Mr Tiwary had always dreamt of becoming a lawyer, just like his father and uncle.

He was well on his way to achieving that, having graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2018 and passing Part A and Part B of the Bar examinations.

Mr Tiwary had also completed his practice training at K&L Gates Straits Law.

On 16 Mar, he filed his application for admission to the Bar. The application was fixed for hearing on 9 Jun.

However, just 9 days before the hearing, Mr Tiwary’s heart suddenly stopped on 30 May, reported The Straits Times (ST).

1st lawyer to get posthumous admission to the S’pore Bar

Even while grieving, Mr Tiwary’s family knew one thing — they wanted his name to be on the rolls as a lawyer and fulfil his dream.

In a court testimonial, his parents said that as a young boy, Mr Tiwary listened in on discussions about the law between his father and uncle.

He knew his life calling was about the law and representing the voiceless.

On 9 Jun, Mr Tiwary’s uncle, criminal lawyer Mr Ramesh Tiwary, pushed for his nephew to be admitted to the Bar posthumously.

There was no precedent for such an application in Singapore and so Justice Choo adjourned proceedings to ensure there were no legal impediments for granting the application.

On Monday (20 Sep), the judge exercised the discretion of the court to grant the application, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

4 months after his death, Mr Tiwary became the 1st person to be posthumously called to the Bar.

Explaining the process, Justice Choo said the court can invoke its inherent jurisdiction to exercise certain powers and in this case, in pursuit of noble causes.

Bittersweet moment for the family

In granting Mr Tiwary’s application, Justice Choo said that judging by Mr Tiwary’s efforts, justice will be served if his application is allowed.

He pointed out that Mr Tiwary fulfilled all requirements. He had even applied to work full time with the Law Society’s Criminal Legal Aid Scheme to represent accused persons who cannot afford a lawyer.

The application was supported by lawyers such as Senior Counsel N. Sreenivasan who testified to his good character.

Speaking to ST, Mr Tiwary’s mother said it was a “really bittersweet” moment.

Law Society president Mr Vijayendran said the call has symbolic significance for both the family and the legal profession.

He continued that this will go down as a lasting legacy of the life of a young man whose potential in the law practice was tragically cut short.

Mr Vijayendran also hopes that Mr Tiwary’s family will gain some comfort and closure with the posthumous admission.

A significant moment he will be remembered by

With the unprecedented decision, Mr Tiwary’s name is officially on the rolls as a lawyer.

However, the circumstances under which his dream was fulfilled is certainly a bittersweet one.

Nonetheless, it is a significant decision and he will certainly be remembered as he lived — a passionate man who wanted to do right by people.

