Man’s S$700 Coffee Machine Gets Lost In Transit, Lazada Refunds Him 15 Days Later

Singapore Man’s Coffee Machine Ordered On Lazada Gets Lost In SingPost Transit

A man looking to take advantage of the Lazada 12/12 sales ordered a S$700 coffee machine from Lazada. Unfortunately, it ended up getting lost in transit while SingPost was delivering it.

This was despite SpeedPost’s promise of delivery within one working day.

For the next two weeks, Rong Ting was left in the dark as the case was put “under investigation” seemingly indefinitely over the Christmas holiday week.

After making a police report, he finally received an update that there had been a mix-up.

He eventually received a refund — but only 16 days after he first made his purchase, during which he stressed over whether the coffee machine was even lost.

Man orders S$700 coffee machine from Lazada

The ordeal began on 14 Dec 2022, when Rong Ting ordered a coffee machine for S$700 from a shop on Lazada.

While it was successfully shipped by LazMall, the package appeared to be stuck in transit at a logistics facility after 17 Dec.

The initial ETA was between 15 and 19 Dec, but the delivery period later changed to somewhere between 19 and 21 Dec.

As SpeedPost promises one working day delivery, Rong Ting called the company on 20 Dec. An employee allegedly told him that they’d investigate the case and get back to him within 24 hours.

After waiting and getting no updates, he called back. Again, he was told to wait 24 hours.

On 22 Dec, someone finally got back to him and said they’d expedite his delivery as they had found the package. Apparently, it had gotten lost.

But on 24 Dec, Rong Ting heard another story.

“Someone called again to ask for more details because they couldn’t locate the parcel. I sent them the whole Lazada order details as requested,” he told MS News.

The agent then said they’ll get back to him on 27 Dec.

He isn’t sure if the previous agent had lied to him on 22 Dec as he was told the package had been found.

Delivery lost in transit, Lazada & SingPost only said investigation pending

When 27 Dec came around, no one called Rong Ting as promised, so he called back in the evening.

He allegedly received conflicting answers once again.

“I called back in the evening and was told the item could be lost. Halfway through I got a return call. The other agent then told me they’re still investigating and need more time, yet again,” Rong Ting said.

“This time, they didn’t even want to give a timeframe. How much time do you need? 10 years?”

Finally, after making a police report on 29 Dec, Rong Ting received an update that SingPost had completed its investigation.

Apparently, there had been a mix-up and the package was allegedly delivered to the wrong person.

After SingPost updated that the package was lost, Lazada processed the refund for Rong Ting on 1 Jan.

“Worst experience” with companies

Rong Ting has been thoroughly exasperated at this experience.

“This is the worst experience (I’ve had with SingPost),” Rong Ting told MS News.

In the end, he had to order the item again, but it was more expensive as the sale period is over.

That aside, Rong Ting is disappointed at how both SingPost and Lazada appeared to push the responsibility to each other instead of solving his issue expeditiously.

Instead, he was allegedly repeatedly told that both companies were “investigating” the case, while the package went from being lost, to not lost, and finally, lost for good.

MS News has reached out to Lazada and SingPost for comments and will update the article if we receive a response.

