Woman Loses S$1.6K iPhone After Lazada Delivery Package Was Allegedly Tampered With, Company Sends Replacement

Delivery Package From Lazada Allegedly Tampered With, iPhone Missing

The arrival of our online purchases can be a very exciting thing.

However, one woman found only disappointment when she opened her package to discover that the iPhone she had ordered was not inside the box.

The wrapping had also allegedly been tampered with.

Understandably upset, she quickly contacted Lazada and Speedpost, and made a police report as well.

Lazada has since contacted the customer and said they will send over a replacement.

Woman receives empty iPhone box from Lazada

In a Facebook post on 29 Sep, the woman, Ms Yu, said that the package, which arrived at 3.15pm on 27 Sep, did not contain the iPhone Pro Max 13 that she’d ordered.

She had placed her order for the item, which cost S$1624.49, two days earlier on 25 Sep.

However, when the package came, all it contained was an empty box.

In her caption, Ms Yu claimed that the wrapper had been “torn internally before it [was] rewrapped again”.

Puzzled, she and her husband called the police, who arrived to take a statement. The couple then filed a police report the next day.

On 28 Sep, they also contacted Lazada and Speedpost about the issue.

When the couple checked their neighbour’s CCTV, they realised that the camera was able to capture the delivery person’s face.

Ms Yu is now urging anyone who recognises the delivery person to contact her husband to share more information.

Lazada sends a replacement, investigations ongoing

After the couple reached out to Lazada for a refund request, the company promised that they will look into the incident.

On Monday (3 Oct), Ms Yu’s husband confirmed with MS News that Lazada will send over a replacement for the missing iPhone.

Meanwhile, Lazada is currently still investigating the matter.

Hope investigation will reveal what happened

While the incident highlights the possible dangers of ordering valuable items from the internet, this is not something that should happen to anyone.

At all steps of the delivery process, there should be safeguards in place to ensure that a package isn’t tampered with before it reaches the customer.

Hopefully, the authorities and Lazada will get to the bottom of the matter. In the meantime, kudos to the e-commerce vendor for taking responsibility and sending over a replacement to the couple.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.