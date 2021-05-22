Aerial Photos Of Lazarus Island Highlight Its Breathtaking Coastline At Low Tide

Lazarus island is known for its stunning coastlines and pristine white sand. However, this scenery might make you do a double-take.

Equipped with a drone camera, a man took photos of the island paradise at low tide. Upon closer inspection, you’ll find crystal clear waters and breathtaking shores akin to a Mediterranean destination.

Lazarus island at low tide is a hidden gem

After visiting Lazarus Island for a run and trek, nature lover Brice Li uploaded photos in the Facebook group Nature Society (Singapore).

The photographs were captured over 5 separate trips since last April. At low tide, you’ll find that it’s brimming with abundant corals which prove that the coastal forest is flourishing.

As the water level rises, the colours transition from turquoise to a darker shade of blue.

Perhaps this thriving scenery will encourage you to ride a ferry and see it for yourself soon.

Majestic forests & greenery abound

Towering trees are a common sight whenever we hike and trek in local forests, but the view is even better from up above.

A change in perspective unveils an untouched field overflowing with greenery.

Lazarus Island’s rich biodiversity is certainly apparent in this majestic photo of woodlands surrounded by azure waters.

Whenever you crave a break from urban life, take a trek from the edge of this shore. Maybe a change in scenery is just what you need to get motivated amid the WFH period.

They say beautiful things take time and it seems true, at least when it comes to Mother Nature. We can only imagine how long it must have taken for the lush greenery to thrive and grow into the vast forest it is today.

Aerial shot juxtaposes island with urban coasts

Avid local hikers will know that Lazarus Island has neighbouring isles such as Seringat Island, Kias Island, Tekukor Island—and you’ll be able to spot them from higher up in the skies.

The blissful paradise stretches to Seringat-Kias, connected through paved trails. Eagle-eyed viewers will probably notice Sentosa Island in the background.

Interestingly, one can’t help but notice the juxtaposition of the island’s natural coasts with Sentosa’s more developed appearance.

Mother Nature’s wonders from a different perspective

A simple change in perspective combined with the right moment can transform our local destinations. Though we might not have the long shorelines of Thailand or Malaysia, it seems our very own isles can satisfy our wanderlust.

While we wait for the end of the pandemic, let’s appreciate our own natural wonders. After all, there are also adventures we can take close to home.

Featured image adapted from Brice Li on Facebook.