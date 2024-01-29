4-Year-Old River Valley Road Accident Victim Modelled For Clothing Brand, Owner Remembers Her Fondly

Le Petit Society Founder Writes Heartrending Post Remembering 4-Year-Old Zara

The sudden passing of 4-year-old Zara Mei Orlic after an accident along River Valley Road on 23 Jan following left Singaporeans in shock. Among those reeling from the news is Le Petit Society founder Robyn Liang, who recalled working with the young girl in a campaign.

After learning of Zara’s passing from her mother, Ms Liang said she couldn’t stop thinking of the girl, who modelled for her children’s clothing brand.

With permission from Zara’s mum, Ms Liang penned a heartrending Facebook post in her remembrance.

Le Petit Society founder pens heartrending post about 4-year-old girl

The post explained how Ms Liang had received “the most heartbreaking news” from Zara’s mum informing her of the child’s death due to a car accident.

“She wanted to let me know that Zara wore our clothes her whole life and that we were indirectly a big part of her life,” Ms Liang wrote.

She remembers vividly the day Zara and her family visited her studio for the shoot in late 2022.

It feels so unbelievable that she’s gone so suddenly.

Over the years, Zara’s parents became loyal customers “who feel like old friends” to Ms Liang. She said even though she hadn’t met Zara since the shoot, she would bump into her parents several times.

She added that she knows the pain of losing a loved one as she had lost her dad a few years ago. Ms Liang noted: “Even now, the pain doesn’t lessen… losing a child must be the worst kind of grief.”

Sought permission from Zara’s mum to write post

“We never imagined our brand could mean much to anyone and I can’t explain how each of the kids and customers I’ve come across in the course of this work has left footprints in my own life, but they do,” Ms Liang wrote.

She mentioned she had trouble finding the right words for a post like this as there aren’t any. She initially even wondered if she should share such a personal post.

However, Ms Liang wanted to remember Zara and “hoped her story could mean something to someone”. Therefore, she sought permission from Zara’s mum for the post.

Explaining the reason for her post, Ms Liang said she hopes it serves as “a reminder or perhaps a wake-up call” for parents not to take road safety or their child’s safety for granted.

She said: “If seeing this makes someone change their actions or think twice in future, it is worth someone’s life.”

Ms Liang further acknowledged Zara’s parents’ courage and positivity in “such painful times”.

She ended her post by promising to remember Zara and thanking her for being a part of Le Petit Society:

We will always remember you, Zara Thank you for having been a part of Le Petit Society.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Le Petit Society on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News.