M’sia Family Accidentally Leaves Boy Behind At Rest Stop, Stranger Gives Him A Ride

Malaysian Student Gets Left Behind At Rest Stop On The Way To His University Registration

Have you ever been so excited about something that your mind just becomes a blur?

Well, that’s what happened to one family in Malaysia who accidentally left one of their own behind at a rest stop.

The hilarious story was shared on TikTok and has since garnered over 2.9 million views and 222,000 ‘likes’.

Ironically, the whole reason they were even on that trip was because of the poor boy they left behind.

Family only discovers they left boy behind at rest stop when he calls

According to TikTok user @keyrolahcong, the family was driving to the International Islamic University Malaysia in Gambang, Pahang when the incident happened.

They were taking his younger brother there to complete his university registration.

All of a sudden, the OP’s mother stopped the car by the side of the road and remarked that they had left his brother behind at a rest stop.

Apparently, no one had noticed that the boy had gone for a toilet break and hadn’t returned.

Everyone else just got back into the car and drove off without him.

It was only when the boy called asking where they were that his mother realised he was not in the backseat.

“If he had left his phone in the car, we wouldn’t have realised his absence until we reached the destination” the OP quipped.

Reunited with family 20 minutes later

The OP then instructed his brother to ask around and see if anyone was willing to drive him to their location.

Fortunately, a man who was at the rest stop at the same time as the family was still there and the boy was able to hitch a ride with him.

20 minutes later, a silver Myvi pulled up to the side of the road behind the family.

As his mother went to thank his kind ‘saviours’, out came the poor boy, who was apparently red-faced with embarrassment.

“Lesson learnt: please double check [your passengers] before moving the car unless you want to end up like this,” the OP warned.

In this case, at least the boy managed to get back to his family quickly and safely — with a funny story to tell for many years to come.

Netizens amused by hilarious saga

The clip has since gone viral, with TikTok users leaving thousands of comments expressing their amusement at the situation.

One netizen was amazed that the family left “the most important person” behind when it was his university registration they were travelling to.

Another pointed out that the boy is already famous among the other university students before he’s even officially enrolled.

They said that others will now know him as the one who was left behind at the rest stop.

This user laughed that the boy’s family was so much more excited for him to enter university than he was that they left him behind.

The owner of the Myvi who rescued the boy also left a comment commending him for being brave enough to ask for help.

The OP then took the opportunity to thank him again, adding that it was a good thing he was there.

