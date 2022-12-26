Thai Man Stops Car By Roadside To Pee, Drives Off Without Realising He Left His Wife Behind

Thai Woman Treks 20km After Husband Stops Car To Pee & Drives Off Without Her

Most of us have forgotten something big from time to time, but it usually results in inconvenience or embarrassment rather than chaos.

Unfortunately, chaos was precisely what happened to one man when he forgot not a thing, but one of the most important people to him — his wife.

The Thai man had parked his car by the roadside as he urgently needed to pee, but somehow he forgot his wife and drove off without her.

As a result, the woman had to trek over 20km to the nearest police station and wait for her husband to pick her up.

Thai man forgot his wife after she went off to pee in jungle

According to Thailand news site Daily News, Bun Rakchaimun and his wife, Chai Mun, set out at 3am on Sunday (25 Dec) to spend New Year in her hometown.

Along the way, Mr Bun urgently needed to pee and stopped his car by the roadside.

Chai Mun had asked him to head to a gas station instead, but she went into the jungle by the road to relieve herself when her husband did not respond.

When she came out, she realised her husband had left without her.

As it was already nightfall then, it was a scary experience for her.

Despite that, she continued down the road and headed towards the nearby district of Kabin Buri.

Thai woman did not have husband’s phone number

After trekking for over 20km, Chai Mun reached a police station in Kabin Buri at 5am.

Another wrench was thrown into the works when she revealed she did not know her husband’s phone number and had no way of calling him.

As such, the police had to attempt to contact her family members instead.

If she could not reach her family or husband, she would have had to pawn her gold necklace in exchange for money to travel.

Thai man realises he forgot wife after reporters call him

Things finally turned around for Chai Mun when reporters got ahold of Mr Bun at 8am that same day.

At the time, he had already reached another province in Thailand named Khorat, which was 159.6km away.

All the while, he was under the impression that his wife was soundly asleep in the backseat.

Once informed of Chai Mun’s whereabouts, he swiftly turned around to drive back to Kabin Buri for her.

Upon his arrival, he told reporters he would apologise to his wife properly and that he felt extremely sorry for his actions.

On his wife’s end, she said they did not argue when he picked her up and revealed they have been married for 27 years with a 26-year-old son.

However, she did add that the incident left her speechless and said they would talk about it once they’d arrived at their destination.

Always check your vehicle before leaving or driving

Although it should be a basic habit, it is all too easy to forget to check one’s vehicle before driving away or leaving it for the day.

As such, it’s a reminder that bears repeating lest something similar happens to a friend or a loved one.

On a happier note, we’re glad Chai Mun was able to get help and reunite with her husband before anything worse happened.

Featured image adapted from Daily News.