NYP Student Googles Answer But Forgets She Was Sharing Screen

It can be pretty terrifying when our teachers call for us to answer questions in class, especially if we’re not sure of the answer.

Our experiences, however, will likely pale in comparison to what this Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) student recently went through.

Apparently, she googled for the answer to her teacher’s question but forgot she was sharing her screen.

A TikTok clip showing the embarrassing encounter has garnered more than 335,000 views at the time of writing.

NYP student googles answer to energy equation while sharing screen

On Thursday (24 Feb), TikTok user @eyedurh shared a clip documenting the embarrassing moment on TikTok.

The OP was apparently called out by her lecturer to answer a question as the class went through a Semestral Exam Paper.

When asked for the formula for energy, the OP panicked and hastily opened a new tab to google the answer.

Source

Unbeknownst to her, her frantic act was displayed online to the entire class — she was sharing her screen at the time.

However, she wasn’t aware of this at the time.

OP’s teacher astonished at sight of student googling for answer

While the OP’s classmates in the Zoom meeting may have snickered behind their screens, the lecturer was seemingly baffled by the situation.

In the video, the teacher could be heard letting out an audible “wow” while scratching her head.

Source

Sensing that the OP had some difficulties answering, the teacher proceeded to ask other students to answer the question.

Commenters laughed at OP’s careless mistake

Many felt 2nd-hand embarrassment for the NYP student, even saying they felt paiseh after witnessing the scene.

Source

Another teased the OP, asking her once again for the correct answer to the question.

Source

One commenter, however, looked on the bright side, joking that she will always remember the formula thanks to the incident.

Source

An entertaining mistake

Given how paiseh it already is when we’re unable to answer our teachers’ questions, we can only imagine how embarrassing the TikTok user must’ve felt.

Nonetheless, kudos to her for sharing the hilarious episode and giving other users a good laugh.

Hopefully, she remembers the equation from now on and will be able to answer the question without any hiccups when called upon next time.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @eyedurh on TikTok.