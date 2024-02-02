19-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies In Accident Involving SBS Bus Along Lentor Ave, Investigations Ongoing

Accident Along Lentor Avenue After Yishun Avenue 1 Claims A Life

Today (2 Feb), a fatal accident occurred along Lentor Avenue after Yishun Avenue 1.

The victim passed away at the scene.

Photos circulating online of the accident show a damaged SBS bus and a motorcycle.

Accident along Lentor Avenue occurred on 2 Feb

Responding to queries from MS News, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that the accident took place on 2 Feb.

SCDF was alerted to the accident at 1.40pm.

At 3.26pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) alerted motorists that an accident had occurred along Lentor Avenue towards Seletar Expressway (SLE), after Yishun Avenue 1.

Blue tent, motorcycle, & damaged SBS bus spotted at the scene

Unfortunately, the accident claimed the life of one motorist. An SCDF paramedic pronounced the person dead at the scene.

In the images shared by a user in the SgRoad Telegram group, a blue tent was set up in the middle lane of the road.

Meanwhile, a single-deck SBS bus with a damaged headlight was parked in the leftmost lane.

Speaking to MS News, a friend of the deceased said that the motorcyclist had intended to switch from the bus lane to the middle lane.

His left handlebar then hit the bus and the impact caused him to fall into the middle lane. The victim was 19 years old.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that a 35-year-old male lorry driver is helping with investigations.

Additionally, no passengers on board the SBS bus were injured.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SgRoad on Telegram.