‘My Daughter! My Daughter!’: Mother Of Taman Jurong Accident Victim Faints Twice After Learning Of Girl’s Death

12-Year-Old Taman Jurong Accident Victim Was Student At Yuvabharathi International School

On Tuesday (30 Jan) afternoon, a fatal road accident along Yuan Ching Road in Taman Jurong claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl.

More information about the accident has since come to light.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the victim was en route home from school when the accident occurred.

The victim’s mother was heartbroken when she heard the news of her daughter’s passing.

She even fainted twice and had to be conveyed to the hospital.

Taman Jurong accident victim was making her way to bus stop across the road

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, a resident staying nearby recalled hearing a loud noise when the accident happened.

When she looked out of the window, the girl was already lying on the ground.

Another witness said the accident happened as the girl was making her way to a bus stop on the other side of the road.

When Shin Min Daily News reporters arrived at the scene, a group of individuals had already gathered there.

A pair of school shoes and a pink bag were also scattered near the site of the crash.

Other eyewitnesses recalled seeing blood flowing from the girl’s head after the accident.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Mother fainted twice upon hearing about daughter’s demise

The victim’s mother was inconsolable when she learnt of her daughter’s demise.

She was reportedly heard screaming “My daughter! My daughter!” in the direction of the ominous blue tent that had been placed over the victim’s body.

The mother even fainted on two occasions and had to be conveyed to the hospital.

School suspends class to pay tribute to victim

The 12-year-old was reportedly a student at Yuvabharathi International School, located a stone’s throw away from where the accident occurred.

In response to Shin Min Daily News’ queries, a spokesperson from the school said staff members immediately rushed to the scene after hearing about the accident.

The school is also extending help to the victim’s parents.

To raise awareness about road safety, six staff members are usually stationed around the school perimeters during the evening dismissal period.

The school suspended classes today (31 Jan) as a tribute to the victim.

Driver seen seated by road with reddened eyes

An eyewitness recalled seeing the 23-year-old driver sitting in the van with his head in his hands, looking very guilty.

He later exited the car and was seen seated by the road with reddened eyes.

Officers later came to take him away in a police vehicle at about 7pm.

When asked about the collision, the driver’s father said his son wasn’t able to avoid the girl, who allegedly dashed onto the road.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Telegram.