12-Year-Old Girl Dies After Accident In Taman Jurong, Van Driver Arrested For Careless Driving

12-Year-Old Girl Passes Away After Accident In Taman Jurong

A 12-year-old girl has passed following an accident in Taman Jurong on Tuesday (30 Jan) afternoon.

A van had reportedly hit her while in the vicinity of two schools.

Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) pronounced her dead on arrival, and conveyed another person to hospital.

Authorities have since apprehended the 23-year-old van driver for careless driving resulting in death.

Responding to queries from MS News, SCDF confirmed it received an alert about the road traffic accident at Yuan Ching Road, at around 3.50pm on Tuesday.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the 12-year-old schoolgirl dead at the scene. They also conveyed another person to Ng Teng Feng General Hospital.

It is currently unclear if the person sent to hospital was another pedestrian or a passenger.

The deceased was a student at an international school, reported The Straits Times (ST).

The site of the accident was just minutes away from Jurong Secondary School and Yuvabharathi International School.

Police told ST that they have arrested a 23-year-old male, who was the driver of the van that reportedly hit the girl, for careless driving causing death.

Footage of the aftermath circulating online showed an SCDF ambulance and several police vehicles at the scene.

A blue tent was also present in the middle of the road, which police officers have cordoned off.

Accident comes a week after River Valley tragedy

This comes one week after an accident in River Valley took the life of four-year-old Zara Mei Orlic.

She was on her way home from school with her two-year-old sister and domestic helper when a car coming around the corner hit her.

As the domestic helper was holding the younger girl’s hand, she could not reach Zara in time.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman, was arrested.

