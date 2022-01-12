Light To Night 2022 Uses New Technology To Bring The City To Life

Since its inception, the Light to Night Festival has been drawing visitors who want to snap gorgeous photos for the ‘gram.

While we often know what to expect, this year’s iteration will introduce many firsts, incorporating the latest tech to bring our city to life.

From 14 Jan to 3 Feb, the Civic District will be transformed into a canvas for various artists.

Presented by the National Gallery Singapore, the theme for Light To Night 2022 is “New Ways of Seeing, Thinking and Being”.

This year’s event challenges festival-goers to change their way of appreciating the light installations after 10 years of celebrations.

Festivalgoers can immerse themselves in the experience through unique installations, visual projections onto colonial buildings, and one of the largest augmented reality (AR) art exhibitions in the world.

Here are some highlights you can look forward to.

AR exhibitions along the MBS skyline

For the 2022 version of Light To Night, organisers will be introducing AR into exhibits for the first time.

With the help of leading AR art production studio, Acute Art, “Visions” will showcase several AR artworks that will appear with the help of an app.

By simply pointing your camera against the backdrop of Marina Bay, artworks like “Doku” by local artist, Ho Tzu Nyen, will appear magically, as if they were alive.

Light projection shows on Civic District buildings

No iteration of Light to Night is complete without art projections that adorn the buildings’ facades.

The majestic National Gallery exterior will display “Refractioned”, an audio-visual projection that pays homage to Singapore’s HDB blocks.

Other buildings such as The Arts House, Asian Civilisations Museum, as well as the Victoria Theatre will also have projections cast on their various facades.

The Arts House will feature “Fleeting Flights”, a visual narrative of change and renewing one’s perspective.

Stand in awe as you look up at the building taking on an exciting, multi-coloured appearance in the darkness of the night.

Interactive installations at the Padang

You won’t just be using your eyes to marvel at the festival as interactive installations invite festivalgoers’ participation.

The “Flight and Fragment of a Shoreline” at the Padang for instance responds to Bluetooth signals from mobile devices, changing colours and sounds.

Walk further along the green and you’ll find a surprising stretch of sand, which makes the “Fragment of a Shoreline” installation.

Through the sandbox, festivalgoers get to revisit the year 1843.

The sandbox rebuilds the point where our coastline ended back then, bringing a part of Singapore’s history back to life.

Indoor installations for a calmer experience

After admiring the external exhibitions, move on indoors to the National Gallery.

There, you’ll find the “Move For?ard” installation at the Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium Foyer.

The multi-sensory piece is the collective work of 12 individuals from the visually impaired community. Festivalgoers can listen to their stories as they unravel the web of strings.

Over at the Singapore Courtyard will be “Making Room”, the very first installation there.

The hanging structures invite the audience to harken back to the times we had to make room for our ‘new’ lives in the pandemic.

How to get to Light To Night 2022

With the festival running for 20 days, there will be many opportunities for you to head down.

Here’s directions to the National Gallery, the starting point of the activities.

National Gallery Singapore

Address: 1 St Andrew’s Rd, #01 – 01, Singapore 178957

Opening Hours: 14 Jan-3 Feb, 10am–7pm

Nearest MRT: City Hall Station

For a full breakdown of the event, visit the Light to Night website. Alternatively, you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with any new developments.

New technology changing our old ways

Since the start of the new year warrants new experiences, Light to Night 2022 will be the perfect way to get the ball rolling.

Jio your friends, who will appreciate you for giving them endless photo ops for social media.

Beyond that, perhaps everyone will see our city and art in a whole new light.

