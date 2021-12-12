Lions Were Being Transported Overseas By SIA, Now Recovering

Even during the pandemic, Singapore remains a popular aviation hub.

All kinds of travellers and cargo pass through Changi Airport daily, and that includes animal travellers too – even dangerous animals like lions.

Shockingly, 2 lions were being transported overseas when they surprisingly escaped from their cage in Changi.

Thankfully, they were recaptured using a tranquilliser gun, with no harm reported to the staff or the public.

Lions were handled by SIA

The live shipment was being handled by our national carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA), reported The Straits Times (ST).

Due to the plunge in human travellers due to the pandemic, air freight has become increasingly important for the airline to stay afloat.

The group of 7 lions in total was en route to a facility overseas, but it’s uncertain where they were going and where they had come from.

2 lions escape

The otherwise-ordinary process became dramatic when 2 of the 7 lions somehow managed to escape from their container on Sunday (12 Dec).

One of the lions even ended up lounging on top of its cage, ST reported.

A (mer)lion you might expect to see at Changi Airport

SIA resorted to calling in Mandai Wildlife Group, which dispatched their veterinary and carnivore care teams.

Eventually, the lions were shot by a tranquilliser gun.

Lions being cared by Mandai

Don’t worry about them, as they’re being cared by Mandai Wildlife Group as they recover from their sedation.

They had to be sedated for transportation to their animal quarantine facility, ST quoted the group as saying.

The animals will remain in their care, under monitoring, temporarily as they’re the only facility that can look after such large carnivores.

Mandai Wildlife Group is also in close contact with SIA on the incident.

Lions remained behind safety netting

As for SIA, the carrier told ST that the incident is under investigation.

They assured that the lions had remained behind safety netting the entire time they were “on the loose”.

The netting was surrounding the container they were supposed to be in.

SIA’s operations were also not affected by their escape.

Other lions that had to be cared for

The 2 lions aren’t the only ones that had to be cared for recently in Mandai.

Last month, several lions tested positive for Covid-19 at the Night Safari and Singapore Zoo, and had to be isolated.

Thankfully, they’ve all fully recovered, with the Asian lions exhibit at the Night Safari opening on 4 Dec.

Looks like Mandai now has more more lions on their hands to take care of.

How did they escape?

The thought of lions running around Changi Airport is a scary thought, so kudos to the Mandai teams for recapturing them quickly.

However, a burning question the public might have is: How did they manage to escape in the 1st place?

MS News has reached out to SIA for more information, and will update the story when we receive a response.

In the meantime, we hope the lions will recover soon and get to where they’re supposed to go.

