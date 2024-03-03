Blackpink’s Lisa attends Taylor Swift Eras Tour in S’pore a day after Shinee’s concert

Blackpink’s Lisa seen attending 2nd day of Taylor Swift concert

When Lisa, a member of Blackpink, was seen arriving at Changi Airport, speculation was rife that she would be attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour series of concerts here.

Instead, she popped up at the concert of fellow K-pop group Shinee.

Just when people thought they might have been fooled, Lisa showed up at Swift’s concert after all.

Her appearance came one day after Shinee’s concert.

Lisa shows up on 2nd night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Just as the second night of Swift’s concert was about to start on Sunday (3 Mar), fans spotted someone familiar walking into the National Stadium.

She was enthusiastically recognised as Lisa, who casually strolled in dressed in an all-black outfit.

Fittingly for the VIP that she is, she was shown by ushers to somewhere private.

Lisa seen in private area at Taylor Swift concert

Another post on XiaoHongShu showed her in a cordoned-off area, similar to those where Swift’s celebrity friends got to watch her show from.

She seemed to be having a good time, smiling at those who also had the good fortune to enjoy the concert from there.

A fan page for Swifties on Facebook later shared a photo of her watching intently as Swift strutted her stuff on stage.

She was also snapped next to Sabrina Carpenter, the opening act for the concert.

Incredibly, a fan managed to trade friendship bracelets with her, which must have made his night even more special.

Lisa spotted at Changi Airport on 29 Feb, Shinee concert on 2 Mar

A video of Lisa at an arrival hall in Changi Airport surfaced on X on Thursday (29 Feb), prompting excitement from fans as she waved and accepted gifts from them.

The timing of her arrival obviously led many to speculate that she was here for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’, which began on Saturday (2 Mar).

When that day came, Lisa instead went to Shinee’s concert, which coincidentally took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, not far from Swift’s at the National Stadium.

After the concert, Shinee even took to Instagram to share a picture with Lisa.

Just when it seemed that Lisa’s arrival in Singapore was a red herring, she proved fans’ suspicions correct by turning up at Swift’s concert the very next day.

