Blackpink’s Lisa attends Shinee concert in S’pore days after being spotted at Changi Airport

Blackpink’s Lisa attends Shinee concert in Singapore on 2 Mar

Days after fans spotted Blackpink member Lisa arriving at Changi Airport, the star attended the concert of fellow K-Pop artists Shinee in Singapore.

Initially, many were speculating that the Thailand-born singer was here to attend the Taylor Swift concerts, the first of which took place on the same day as Shinee’s show.

Shinee confirmed Lisa’s presence at their show in an Instagram post on Saturday (2 Mar) after their performance.

Blackpink member Lisa spotted at Changi Airport on 29 Feb

On Thursday (29 Feb), a video of Lisa at an arrival hall at Changi Airport surfaced on X.

In the video, the Blackpink member was sporting a black-and-blue checkered cap, a white top, and blue jeans.

Despite carrying two soft toys including a yellow bear in her hands, the singer and rapper didn’t forget to wave at her fans who were there to welcome her.

She accepted gifts from her fans as her team escorted her out of the area.

The gifts included a yellow stuffed bear, a crochet flower, and a bracelet.

The K-Pop star was also thanking fans for their support and, at one point, making half a heart with her hand at fans’ request.

The timing of her arrival led many to speculate that she was here for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’, which began yesterday (2 Mar).

BLACKPINK's #LISA will be attending eras tour show at singapore this saturday – she was seen landing in singapore today pic.twitter.com/zXVj1Kkl9c — t. (@crumbshizz) February 29, 2024

Lisa attends Shinee concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium

When the day came, Lisa was indeed at a concert, but not Taylor Swift’s.

Instead, she was at the concert of K-Pop group Shinee.

Shinee’s show took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, not far from the National Stadium where the American star was performing.

After the concert, Shinee took to Instagram to share a picture with the Blackpink member.

“Welcome to the SHINee WORLD, LISA,” the group wrote in the captions.

It is currently unclear when Lisa will be leaving Singapore, or whether she will be attending any of the upcoming Taylor Swift concert dates.

Featured images adapted from @BBU_BLACKPINK on X and @shinee on Instagram.