Little Farms Fined S$13,500 For Selling Imported Food Without Arranging SFA Inspections

Little Farms Fined S$13,500 On 13 Feb For Failure To Arrange SFA Inspections

On Monday (13 Feb), the Court fined Little Farms for failing to arrange for inspections by Singapore Food Authority (SFA). Furthermore, they continued to sell their imported food items despite not having received inspections from SFA.

The company, which imports meat and seafood products, was fined S$13,500 for the offence.

Little Farms imported lamb and seafood products without arranging for SFA inspections

In October 2020 and July 2020, Little Farms imported assorted chilled lamb and seafood products respectively.

According to SFA, the company did not arrange for SFA to inspect, examine, and certify the imported products on both occasions. Furthermore, they proceeded to sell the imported products despite not arranging inspections.

In Singapore, imported meat and fish products must be inspected, examined, and certified by an authorised examiner. Such products can only be sold, distributed, or exported after undergoing such a process.

On the other hand, meat and fish products deemed “unfit for human consumption” will be seized and thrown away.

Fined S$13,500 for selling imported products before checks

However, food companies that fail to arrange for inspections with an authorised examiner will be imposed a fine not exceeding S$10,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

Furthermore, companies that sell their meat and seafood without having these inspections may face a fine of up to S$50,000, a jail term of two years, or both.

Repeat offenders may even receive a fine of up to S$100,000 or a jail term not exceeding three years.

On Monday (13 Feb), Little Farms was fined S$13,500 for selling imported products despite not having arranged for inspections with SFA.

