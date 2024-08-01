Loh Kean Yew tops group, becomes first S’porean male badminton player to progress to Olympic knockouts in 20 years

Loh Kean Yew becomes first Singaporean to reach men’s badminton Olympic knockouts since 2004

On Wednesday (31 July), Singaporean badminton star Loh Kean Yew booked his spot in the men’s single knockout rounds after defeating El Salvador’s Uriel Francisco at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 27-year-old, who’s ranked 12th in the world, defeated the Salvadoran in straight sets of 21-13 and 21-16.

Loh came first in his group after winning both of his Group M games — he defeated Czech Republic Jan Louda’s comfortably on Monday (29 July).

In qualifying for the round of 16, Loh became the first men’s singles player to qualify for the Olympic knockout rounds in 20 years.

Ronald Susilo was the last person to achieve such a feat — he was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Athens 2004 Olympics.

‘Every game going forward is a game closer to a medal’

Speaking to the press, Loh described his qualification as an “achievement” as he has never progressed to the knockout rounds at the Olympics.

The 27-year-old also expressed his desire to “go for more rounds“, pointing out that “every game going forward is a game closer to a medal.”

Loh made his Olympic debut three years ago in Tokyo but was eliminated in the group stages.

He will play China’s 6th-ranked Li Shifeng tonight

Joining Loh in the round of 16 is compatriot Yeo Jia Min, who also progressed to the knockout stages after topping her group. She will face Japan’s Aya Ohori in the early hours of Friday (2 Aug).

Meanwhile, Loh will play China’s Li Shifeng — who’s ranked 6th in the world — tonight (1 Aug) at 9.20pm.

Loh has a 4-2 head-to-head record against Li.

However, the Chinese star seemingly has better form, having won their last two encounters.

