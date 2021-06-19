Long John Silver’s Lot One Closes After 25 Years

Having patronised them since young, stores at heartland malls hold a special place in our hearts.

This is probably why news of Long John Silver’s (LJS) impending closure at Lot One Shoppers’ Mall is breaking many Choa Chu Kang residents’ hearts.

They have since taken to Facebook to mourn the permanent departure of the nostalgic outlet.

Long John Silver’s outlet at Lot One to close from 25 Jun

Lot One Long John Silver’s farewell was a brief but impactful one.

In its Facebook post, the fast-food chain announced that it will be shutting for good from next Friday (25 Jun).

Hence, customers have slightly less than a week to patronise the beloved outlet before its last day of operation next Thursday (24 Jun).

LJS also thanked customers for their support over the years, and informed them of other outlets around the area:

YewTee Point #01-36/38/39

Hillion Mall #B1-57-59

Westgate #B1-10

Netizens mourn the loss of the beloved LJS outlet

More than 500 netizens have since shared the post about the closure. Many also commented about their beloved memories at the restaurant, which has seen them transition from baby sneakers to Oxfords or heels.

This Facebook user reminisced about the times where she would visit the outlet during school breaks before her CCA activities.

Another netizen shared that the LJS outlet was among the initial group of tenants when Lot One was built in 1996.

Having played a big part in his life, this netizen, who apparently worked at the LJS outlet at one point, is naturally sad to see the outlet closing.

Last chance for a meal at the outlet

Fast-food chains like LJS might be common all over Singapore, but it’s clear this particular outlet holds a special place in many CCK residents’ hearts.

With dining-in measures being eased next week, it’s an opportune time for customers to have one last meal at the outlet before bidding it goodbye.

Have you been to the LJS outlet before? Share your memories with us in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.