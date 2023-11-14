43-Year-Old Lorry Driver Dies Following Accident With Car In Pioneer, Was Trapped Under His Vehicle

43-Year-Old Dies After Being Trapped Under Lorry In Pioneer Accident

A 43-year-old lorry driver lost his life in an accident in Pioneer on Tuesday (14 Nov) morning.

After colliding with a car at a junction, his lorry reportedly tipped over and trapped him underneath.

A paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) pronounced the man dead at the scene. They also conveyed the car driver conscious to hospital.

Investigations into the incident are underway.

Accident in Pioneer involved a lorry & a car

According to The Straits Times (ST), police said they received an alert about the accident at 8.25am on Tuesday (14 Nov).

It involved a lorry and a car at the junction of Benoi Road and Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim in Pioneer.

A video of the aftermath circulated on messaging app Telegram shortly after.

The impact of the crash seems to have severely damaged the front of the black car.

The crash also appeared to have caused the lorry to topple over on its left side, blocking two whole lanes next to a traffic light.

Per the video, there were at least two ambulances, one Light Fire Attack Vehicle — also known as a Red Rhino — and two firetrucks at the scene of the accident.

Lorry driver dies at the scene, car driver sent to hospital

The 43-year-old driver of the lorry was reportedly trapped under his vehicle following the collision, ST reported.

Unfortunately, an SCDF paramedic pronounced him dead on arrival. In addition, SCDF personnel had to extricate the man from under the vehicle with rescue equipment.

The SCDF also conveyed a 52-year-old male car driver conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police investigations into the accident are currently ongoing.

